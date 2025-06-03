5 Things We Want to See From the Next PS5 State of Play

Sony will hold another PlayStation State of Play tomorrow, June 4th. Sony utilizes these showcases to highlight many of the various first and third-party games coming to PS5 and PlayStation VR2 over the coming months and years. And now that a June 2025 State of Play has been confirmed, it is time to start speculating about what could show up at the event.

2025 is shaping up to be a quieter year for Sony. It does have Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launching this month and Ghost of Yotei coming out in October, but other than that, the current first-party lineup for the rest of the year is pretty barren. As such, there’s a lot of potential for a new State of Play. These are the things we’d like to see at this new PlayStation-focused showcase.

1. We Finally Get a Gameplay Trailer for Ghost of Yotei

While Ghost of Yotei appears to be Sony’s big exclusive of this year, we’ve only seen two mostly cinematic trailers for the game. While some gameplay was sprinkled throughout those, we’re well overdue for a longer, uncut look at some Ghost of Yotei gameplay. This State of Play would provide Sucker Punch Productions the perfect opportunity to showcase how Ghost of Yotei differs from Ghost of Tsushima beyond just the narrative. That’ll really ramp up the hype for this game ahead of its launch on October 6th.

2. Hopefully, There’s Another Surprise First-Party Game This Fall

Currently, Ghost of Yotei is the only PS5 exclusive with a confirmed fall 2025 release, while Marathon’s multi-platform launch in September appears to be in flux. Because of that, I hope Sony has something else planned for release in the second half of 2025 for its fans. While it feels unlikely that a game like Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will make that release window, a smaller-scale, indie-developed title or PS4 game remaster could help fill that void. 2018’s God of War is one such example of a PS4 game that hasn’t gotten a PS5 remaster yet.

Housemarque revealed Saros during the last State of Play, but it had a purely cinematic trailer and vague 2026 release window. At the next State of Play, I hope that we get another look at Saros and see gameplay from it for the first time. It’d be even better if we got a more specific release window for the game, too. I’m personally hoping it’s released during the first couple of months of 2026, rather than sometime later next year. In the meantime, I’ll be replaying Housemarque’s hidden gems like Matterfall and Nex Machina.

4. We Need to Finally See More of Marvel’s Wolverine

It’s hard to believe that we haven’t seen Marvel’s Wolverine in an official capacity since it was revealed during a PlayStation Showcase in 2021. While some new details did emerge following the Insomniac Games leaks in December 2023, I’d prefer for the developers to show us their game in the way they want to. Even if it’s not out until a year or more from now, it’d still be nice to get another official look at Marvel’s Wolverine and a better idea of its release window.

5. Sony Needs to Renew Confidence in its Live Service Games

It’s an understatement to say that Sony’s live service ventures have floundered, except for the success of Helldivers 2. If Sony isn’t going to backtrack and focus on the single-player games it’s best at making, it needs to explain to its fanbase why they should care about troubled games like Marathon or Fairgames. A State of Play is a big stage Sony can do just that on, even if it’s just in the form of a dev diary, giving us renewed faith in the future of those projects. Because, as it currently stands, there’s little reason to feel hyped for any of the live service games that Sony is working on.

The next State of Play will take place at 2 p.m. PT on June 4th. Sony says the showcase will contain “news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5.”