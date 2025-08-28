Steam Deck 2 Report Reveals Far Away Release Date

A new report about the Steam Deck 2 has surfaced online with an update on the release date of the Valve machine. Valve has yet to announce a successor to the Steam Deck, the handheld gaming computer it debuted back in 2022, but the expectation and anticipation is that Valve is actively working on the Steam Deck 2. This is not just based on previous rumors and reports about the machine, but based on updates, and even teases, from Valve itself. However, in the past it has also noted the Steam Deck 2 was years away, and that it wouldn’t release the successor machine until it a substantial technological leap could be provided to consumers. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise that a new report reiterates this.

Not only does this report in question reiterate previous comments from Valve itself, but expands upon them by providing a concrete release window. To this end, it’s claimed that the Steam Deck 2 release date is 2028. When exactly in 2028, the report does not provide, though that is surely because such a date doesn’t exist yet. If this report is true, then the Steam Deck 2 is still years away, which would mean Valve is very unlikely to have a specific date, or even a specific month, in mind.

The Source

This new report comes the way of a NeoGAF user, KeplerL2. For those unfamiliar with this source, they have previously provided accurate information regarding the RDNA 4 high-end cancellation and accurate information about various aspects of the PS5 Pro. That said, in the past, they have also been off the mark, so take everything above with a grain of salt.

Do We Need a Steam Deck 2?

As noted above, Valve has said on more than one occasion it does not want to release the Steam Deck 2 without providing a substantial upgrade to the current Steam Deck experience. Not only does this mean it has to wait for new tech and components to be developed, but to evolve to a point that the Steam Deck 2 is not just a slightly more powerful Steam Deck.

To this end, despite being three years older, the Steam Deck is comparable to the Nintendo Switch 2, though it does lag in some areas, like in GPU. However, where the Steam Deck starts to feel really dated is compared to newer machines like the ROG Xbox Ally. However, it remains to be seen if the ROG Xbox Ally can provide this upgrade in power and performance at an affordable price. This could end up being the main selling point of the Steam Deck in the coming years, aided by the fact it is a very expensive time to be developing hardware, as evident by recent PS5 and Xbox Series X price increases.

The Steam Deck is getting older, and as more companies look to join the handheld market, it’s getting more and more dated. However, unless Valve wants to lock itself into an arms race of iteration, then it’s going to need to wait longer before it releases the Steam Deck 2, which is apparently what it is doing.