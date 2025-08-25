Steam Deck Owners Warned to Avoid the Biggest Steam Game of August 2025

Steam Deck users have been warned that the biggest Steam game of August 2025 has some shortcomings on Steam Deck. And unless these issues are addressed with some form of day one patch, then Steam Deck users may want to hold off on picking up the Steam game at launch, aka on August 28. Of course, at this point Steam Deck users are used to this, as it’s not common for a Steam game to release with great Steam Deck optimization, let alone be Verified at launch.

The new warning comes the way of Steam Deck experts, Steam Deck HQ, who claim that while Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is playable on Steam Deck, it has some considerable shortcomings and that some “extreme sacrifices” are needed to make it run. According to Steam Deck HQ, the framerate of the game on Steam Deck fluctuates between 20-35 FPS, with the lower end of this range seemingly an issue in inside environments where the game is more detailed. And this range is only achieved when the game is set at the lowest settings, which itself makes the game look like it is missing shadows.

Sadly, There’s No Way to Fix the Problem

Steam Deck HQ continues by saying there is no way to get out of this framerate range, though lowering the resolution can help, a little bit. However, even at 960×600, which will make the game blurry, there are still framerate drops.

Right now, Konami has not said much about Steam Deck support, and so it is unclear what type of improvements, if any, are in the pipeline for Steam Deck users.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Is Otherwise an Fine Remake

For those that do not mind an unsatisfactory frame rate on Steam Deck, the new remake of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a solid experience. This is evident not only by its 86 on Metacritic, but by our own review of the Konami game. Our review wasn’t quite as complimentary as an 86 on Metacritic is — citing issues with dated gameplay, poor audio, missing content, and a general lack of remake polish — but it still recommends the release for fans of the Hideo Kojima series.

Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck looking for a more polished experience will be happy to know one of this year’s biggest Steam games was recently Steam Deck verified, as well as a recent Xbox game. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on August 28 or waiting for some potential improvements to the Steam Deck version?