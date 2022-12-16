Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time

Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99

As for the game itself, it's dubbed Behold the Kickmen, a game that is self-described as a football game by someone who doesn't understand the sport or like it. Made by Size Five Games, it has 361 Steam User Reviews, 86 percent of which review the game positively, giving it a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating. Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for it:

"Behold the Kickmen started as a silly Twitter joke, and evolved like a beautiful flower into the year's least-exciting and mostly incorrect Football Simulation. It's football, as seen through the eyes of someone with no understanding of, or interest in, the Laws of Football," reads an official blurb about the game.

The game's official pitch on Steam continues: "Start at the bottom of the Big Boring British Football Spreadsheet system and grind your way up, grueling match after grueling match, to become the best at the football that anyone's ever seen, and win the World Cup for your mantelpiece."

