Highly-Rated Steam Game 100% Free for Limited Time

A highly-rated Steam game that is Steam Deck verified is now 100 percent free, but only for a limited time. Publishers and developers routinely make their games free on Steam whether for promotion or because the game is no longer selling copies. Typically, games that make use of this tactic aren't super notable. Today's new free game is no exception, but it's certainly more notable than most of the games made free on the PC digital storefront, where it normally costs $20. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep, no strings attached, but you have to redeem the offer before June 2.

Developed by Runner Duck and published by Curve Games, Bomber Crew is a real-time strategy game that debuted back in 2017 via PC and the PC only, A year later, the game came to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Meanwhile, a sequel, dubbed Space Crew, was released in 2020.

Over on Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 88 percent of 9,790 user reviews rating the game positively.

"Bomber Crew is a World War 2 strategic bombing sim, where completing the objective is just as important as keeping your crew alive, as death is permanent," reads an official pitch of the game. "Take to the skies in this immersive flight simulation where each mission is a high-risk expedition. Manage everything from fuel, ammo, hydraulics, and more in your very own physics-based Bomber, which can be customized with an array of liveries and paint jobs! Danger comes from every angle when the wheels are up; Enemy fighters, flak guns, poor weather and an array of other perilous dangers await, so ensure your Crew are prepared for each mission correctly and come back victorious!"

