Steam Deck Now Fully Supports Popular Survival Game

Steam Deck now fully supports one of Steam’s most popular games. Slowly but surely the developers with games already out on Steam are adding full compatibility with the Steam Deck. In some cases, this compatibility has been added upon partial support, but many of these games didn’t support the new Steam handheld at all at launch. It’s unclear where the new big addition falls in this regard, but it doesn’t matter because now it’s fully supported. At launch, Valheim was not verified on Steam Deck, now it is.

Valheim is a survival sandbox game from developer Iron Gate Studio and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing. It debuted back on February 2, 2021 via Steam Early Access, which it is still in. In other words, its final release still hasn’t happened yet. Despite this, and despite the fact that it was made by only five people, it’s sold millions and millions of copies. And just like in 2021, it’s one of the most popular games in the world right now, and now it’s fully supported on Steam Deck.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Valheimgame/status/1503421196972355584

“Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally-generated world inspired by Norse mythology,” reads an official elevator pitch for the game. “Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin!”

For more coverage on all things PC gaming — including not just the latest official news, but all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

Valheim is available via the PC and the PC only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the game coming to console, but you’d assume console ports are in the pipeline, likely via an external, third-party studio.