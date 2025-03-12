Steam Deck Confirms Support for March’s Biggest New Game

The Steam Deck has become one of the most popular handheld platforms. It combines the varied library of a PC and the Steam platform with the freedom and mobility of a handheld. While the Steam Deck is quite powerful, rivaling many PCs, there is always a concern with new game launches whether or not it will be available at release and how it will run. Developers are quick to confirm a game’s Steam Deck status, and one of the biggest games of March and 2025 as a whole has just released good news for fans.

Ubisoft is the developer behind many hit series, including The Prince of Persia, Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and Assassin’s Creed. However, only one of these series has an upcoming entry, which will be released in March, and Ubisoft has confirmed its support for this game on Steam Deck.

Many of you have been asking about Steam Deck. We are happy to say that we are supporting Steam Deck at launch and are currently awaiting the level of classification from Valve. More info to come soon. — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 12, 2025

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the biggest launches of March, possibly even 2025. With its release date of March 20th almost here, Ubisoft has officially announced it is supporting Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Steam Deck and is working to get it verified on day one. All that remains is word from Valve, but it is looking like fans will be able to play the next entry on the go.

Ubisoft is finally taking the franchise to the highly requested Feudal Japan, and even offering the choice of two fully-fleshed-out protagonists, Yasuke and Naoe. With two different characters, players will be able to embrace Yasuke’s samurai playstyle, while Naoe offers the classic stealth through her ninja playstyle. Ubisoft has even teased the possibility of co-op but hasn’t set this in stone. Regardless, fans are excited about playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows with a friend.

This announcement comes as a surprise, but a welcome one. Ubisoft has been known to force PC players to use its own Ubisoft launcher in order to play its titles. However, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is breaking this trend, not only coming to Steam, but also the Epic Games Store. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the most ambitious entry in the series, so it is no surprise Ubisoft is pulling out all the stops.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has seen its share of controversy and delays, but Ubisoft has solidified its plans to launch on March 20th. The marketing push for Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been prevalent, and fans have been enjoying the glimpses the developer has given. Some leaks have given fans an even more in-depth look, but these may be from an early build and not representative of the final product.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is launching at $69.99 on Steam for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. There is also the Digital Deluxe version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows which is priced at $89.99. There is even an Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition for the diehard fan marked at $229.99.