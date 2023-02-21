Hogwarts Legacy Dethroned as Steam Top Seller by New Controversial Game

Hogwarts Legacy is likely the best-selling games of 2023 and is likely going to be the best-selling game of 2023 come the end of the year not named Call of Duty. That said, its time on the throne of Steam has already come to an end, as there is a new game topping the Steam Top Seller chart, and it's out today. Like Hogwarts Legacy, it has stirred up quite a controversy due to the fact that the game is from Mundfish, a Russian developer. Many are unaware Mundfish is a Russian developer, and many that are aware of this don't seem to care, but there's certainly been some backlash and boycotting of the game, particularly on Twitter. If you haven't connected the dots, the game in question is Atomic Heart, which is out today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X after years of anticipation.

So far, and at the moment of writing this, the game has "Very Positive" user reviews on Steam, with 89 percent of nearly 2,000 user reviews reviewing the game positively. This combined with the fact that it's topped the Steam charts suggests that the backlash and boycotting of the game there has been has had minimal impact. In fact, there's a case to be made it's only helped the game, as there's no such thing as bad attention in the video game industry. Boycotts and backlash are often just free marketing.

"Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots," reads an official blurb about the game. "Well, that's how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it...The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots-all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world."

How long Atomic Heart will remain at the top of the Steam Top Seller chart remains to be seen, but there's a chance it could be for a little bit as there isn't a very significant release for another few weeks. However, it's also quite possible this reign at the top will be short-lived with Hogwartsa Legacy continuing to sell the way it is.