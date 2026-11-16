A PC game with a 100% user review score is available for free on Steam to all Steam users. This includes those on PC and Steam Deck, though users of the latter may run into issues because Valve lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” The good news for Steam Deck users is that it costs nothing to find out because the PC game is free. Most free games on Steam are either bad or free-to-play, stuffed with microtransactions. This is not the case with this free Steam game, which doesn’t have any microtransactions. It’s been released entirely as a free game.

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Naturally, it’s not the biggest game, and it’s working with a humble budget, but the new Steam game Helena: Cloud District has impressed Steam users. We know this because after 149 user reviews, it has a 100% approval rating. There is not a single negative review, only positive. Of course, the game being given away for free earns it favor, but it also lowers the barrier to entry, which works against its review score as well. To this end, most free Steam games do not have a 100% user review score. Some get close, but it’s rare for a game not to have a single negative review across an appreciable number of reviews.

As for the game itself, for those just learning about it, Helena: Cloud District is an atmospheric first-person exploration platformer game where you freely explore a decaying mega structure of mysterious origin “to photograph strange plants and uncover fragments of melancholic memories.” The game is not very long, only taking about one to two hours to beat, but despite being short, it’s left an impression on those who have played it.

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Steam Users Are Enjoying It

“Moveset and game-feel are just so good; this is a really great idea,” reads the most popular user review for the game on Steam. “I love the level art and the level design too, really impressed by this work.”

Another user review adds, “Really interesting game. Only about an hour long, but it kept me interested the whole time. Love the design of the world.”

As you would expect, this is the highest-rated free Steam game release in a while. Why the game is free and what future plans for it are, we do not know. In terms of free Steam games, though, it is one of the better ones of 2026, and one of the more unique ones as well.

If this new free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are other options, including a new horror game earning similarly glowing user reviews. Meanwhile, for those with a little money to spend, a 2000s GameCube game just came to Steam with a new remaster, and it’s shot toward the top of the Steam charts.