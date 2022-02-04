Valve’s Steam Deck Is Way Bigger Than You Would Expect

Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck platform is drastically bigger than expected. For the most part, many handheld platforms such as the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, or even the Game Boy have been relatively small in stature and tend to fit nicely in one’s hands. Based on new images of the Steam Deck that have now emerged, though, it looks like Valve has ended up creating one of the biggest handheld gaming platforms that we have ever seen.

Shared on social media recently by YouTuber Cary Golomb, a number of different pictures of the Steam Deck have now been shown off. Golomb opted to compared the size of the Steam Deck to numerous other handheld platforms that have released over the years. In short, the Steam Deck is drastically bigger than everything. And while the size of the Steam Deck perhaps makes sense given that it needs to be powerful enough to run PC games, to see it sitting next to a Switch and essentially dwarfing Nintendo’s platform is something that a number of people surely didn’t expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This sheer stature of the Steam Deck has led to some fans wondering if the platform will even be comfortable to use. After all, if it’s too cumbersome, it may be more of a chore to hold in one’s hands and play for a prolonged period of time. While we won’t know for certain how it actually feels to use the Steam Deck, fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to see the device in action.

Valve has confirmed that the Steam Deck is set to officially release later this month on February 25th. On this date, Valve will begin sending out order confirmations to those who have previously locked in a pre-order for the platform. Once this order comes through, customers will then be able to finish their purchasing process and should see the Steam Deck ship soon after.

How do you feel about the size of the Steam Deck after seeing these new comparison images? Is this handheld one that you’re going to look to buy for yourself in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.