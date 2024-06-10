Assassin's Creed Shadows Reveals Nearly 15 Minutes of Gameplay

Today's Ubisoft Forward event didn't have a ton of big announcements and reveals. Instead, the team at Ubisoft decided to spend most of its time focusing on its two major releases for 2024: Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows. The latter game was given an extended gameplay walkthrough, showing off almost 15 minutes of action-packed Assassin's Creed footage. The team needed to let the gameplay breathe because Assassin's Creed Shadows features two different playable characters whose combat focus is totally different. Seeing Yasuke's samurai combat matched up with Naoe's shinobi stealth was the perfect way to give players a complete overview of what to expect when Assassin's Creed Shadows ships later this year.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft Forward Gameplay

The newest trailer for Assassin's Creed Shadows kicks off with several minutes of Yasuke exploring Fukuchiyama, one of the many regions players will encounter during their travels. The samurai character walks through town, talking to characters and petting dogs, before starting up a combat encounter with a few corrupt locals. For this fight, Yasuke is using a massive cudgel to beat his opponents down. As you'd expect from such a powerful character, the action is brutal and bloody. Yasuke eventually transitions to using his sword in an apparent boss fight against the leader of the group, ending combat with a vicious beheading.

From there, we get a short scene of the two playable characters interacting before switching perspective to Naoe. As the sneakier shinobi, Naoe heads into the fortress of the enemies Yasuke was fighting earlier. Her gameplay looks much more like traditional Assassin's Creed combat. She's using her hidden blade for takedowns, crawling through grass to stay hidden, and using her environment to distract enemies and set them up for the kill. Importantly, the footage shows the player having the option to choose between the two characters before starting this mission, meaning you'll be able to decide which combat style you want to use heading into each major encounter.

The trailer ends with Naoe assassinating the target, and using her ball and chain weapon to take down a group of enemies before escaping the compound. Finally, Ubisoft revealed a short stinger showing off a few of the other things players can expect from Assassin's Creed Shadows when it launches later this year.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is scheduled to be released on November 15th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you purchase the Gold or Collector's Edition, you can hop in three days early on November 12th.