Everyone is making their games free these days. Just today PS4 and Xbox One made an all-time classic game free to own for a limited time. Now Steam is making one of its best games completely free as well. More specifically, Sega and Creative Assembly have announced that for a limited time, Total War: Shogun 2 will be free to download, play, and keep forever. In other words, you can add one of the best games on Steam to your library, no strings attached.

The only catch is you can't do it yet. The critically-acclaimed and best-selling strategy game won't be free until April 27, also known as this Monday. That said, it won't be free forever. After Friday, May 1, it will return to its normal price. However, if you download the game during this period, it's yours forever. In other words, this is a free download, not a free trial.

It gets better though. In addition to the game being made free, all of its equally excellent DLC will be heavily discounted up to 75%. This also includes other Total War games, most of which are also some of the best strategy games you'll ever play.

"The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges for many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational," reads an official statement accompanying the announcement. "With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier. Everyone at Creative Assembly is now working from home, and we hope that this will help everyone with that stay home mission – Stay Home Save Lives."

For more details on the free trial and the aforementioned sale, click here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about Total War: Shogun 2:

"In the darkest age of Japan, endless war leaves a country divided. It is the middle of the 16th Century in Feudal Japan. The country, once ruled by a unified government, is now split into many warring clans. Ten legendary warlords strive for supremacy as conspiracies and conflicts wither the empire. Only one will rise above all to win the heart of a nation as the new shogun...The others will die by his sword. Take on the role of one Daimyo, the clan leader, and use military engagements, economics and diplomacy to achieve the ultimate goal: re-unite Japan under his supreme command and become the new Shogun – the undisputed ruler of a pacified nation."

