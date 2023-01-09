Steam's Best-Selling Game Right Now Isn't Even Out Yet

The best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that is not even out yet and won't be out for another month. Above free-to-play games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, High on Life, Elden Ring, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other best-selling games on Steam right now sits Hogwarts Legacy on the throne. For those living under several rocks, Hogwarts Legacy is the new Harry Potter game releasing next month. Its reveal trailer is the most-watched trailer ever on the PlayStation YouTube page and it's also the best-selling game on Amazon. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise it's topping the Steam charts extra early.

We don't know how many have pre-ordered the game on Steam, but it's enough to be on the top of the Steam charts. Only a few games a year top the Steam charts before they come out, and it's usually closer to launch. Of course, it helps that much isn't coming out right now in terms of new releases, but that doesn't explain it all away. This is certainly an indicator of what is to come, which is one of the biggest releases in years, assuming the game is competent.

The only question mark lingering over the game and its success is the developer, Avalanche Software, which has ample experience working on licensed content but has never shipped anything of the exemplary variety. If there was a time to change this, it would be now, because this game could be absolutely massive if it's high quality.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release worldwide on February 10, priced at $59.99. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official description of it straight from its Steam page:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."