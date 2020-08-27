Steam Makes New Game Free to Download for Extremely Limited Time

✖

Another game on Steam has been made free. This time the Steam freebie comes way of developer Blaster and publisher GameNet, and this time the window of opportunity is tiny. More specifically, until tomorrow, August 28, all Steam users can download Destiny of Fate for free. Once 1:00 pm EST hits on August 28, the game will return to its normal price of $8.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why the aforementioned pair have made the game free, but it may do with the fact that GameNet's latest game, Wait Life Is Beautiful, just released. In other words, it may have made Destiny of Fate free to get more eyeballs on its newest release.

As for the game itself, it debuted last September, and is currently sitting at a "Mixed" user review score on Steam, with 66 percent of users reviewing it positively across 129 reviews.

"Destiny or Fate is a deck-building roguelite game. Choose a hero, build a deck and a party of mythical creatures, and set out on an endless adventure," reads an official pitch of the game. "Are you ready to make your own destiny, or will you succumb to an evil fate?

On Steam, the game only requires 3 GB of space and you certainly don't need a beefy PC or Mac to run it. That said, if you're worried about being able to run it, here are it's "minimum" specs:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64 bit or later Windows 64bit

Processor: 2.0 Ghz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 512MB Video Memory

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 3 GB available space

Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its official key features.

More than 15 different heroes with unique abilities.

More than 150 cards for heroes and monsters.

More than 100 types of monsters.

5 chapters that are different every time you play.

An increasing number of heroes and cards as the rounds progress.

The ability to capture all monsters (except bosses) to use as companions in battle.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be checking this game out now that's free?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.