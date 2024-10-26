Steam Game Gets New Life After Massive Update (And It’s Just $3)

New Steam games weren’t quite as common this week with most PC games trying their best to get out of the way of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but if you’re already in need of a break from Call of Duty, there’s a $3 Steam game that’s doing quite well for itself. It’s a game that came out last year but has since nearly matched its peak player count from over a year ago thanks to a new co-op-focused update and a DLC that dropped this week and thankfully coincided with a sale.

The game in question is Brotato, the top-down roguelite from developer Blobfish which released in June 2023. If you think of games like Vampire Survivors where you’re fighting waves and waves of enemies while using different weapons, just imagine yourself as a potato instead of a vampire hunter and you’re very close to what Brotato is.

Brotato lovers have been singing the game’s praises since it released last year with the game boasting strong reviews across the PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and even mobile platforms with Steam granting it the coveted “Overwhelmingly Positive” score since release. Its new 24-hour peak of a not insignificant 32,000 players comes from the fact that it just got a huge update that’s free for everyone as well as a paid DLC if you want even more characters and weapons.

In the free update, Brotato developer Blobfish added four new characters, five new weapons, 15 new items, and an accessibility option to retry failed waves, to start. It’s also got new music, and as mentioned previously, supports local co-op of up to four players. This update is free for everyone, but it’s available on the Xbox and Steam platforms first before it comes elsewhere. For Steam, Brotato also now supports Steam Trading Cards and has new achievements to unlock. Its peak player count on that platform was 32,216 players which was reached during its launch month, so to hop back up to 32,000 players this weekend is a big deal. And for those who’ve never played before but are now interested, Brotato is 40% off and is just $2.99, too.

That’s cheaper than the price of Brotato‘s new DLC called Abyssal Terrors which is $3.99. To be fair to the DLC and the base game, Abyssal Terrors is not being received quite as well as Brotato was and has mixed reviews right now. Some of those complaints do say the DLC is just more Brotato which does lead one to question what those players were expecting, but many reviews are in favor of the DLC regardless. Brotato: Abyssal Terrors adds much more than the free update with 14 new characters, 16 new weapons, over 30 new items, music, and curse and charm mechanics added in addition to the extra achievements.

$5 is the most Brotato has ever cost on Steam, but this discount makes the base Brotato game cheaper than it’s ever been before. That deal is expected to end on November 8th, and if you wan to go ahead and knock out both at once, you can get Brotato plus the Abyssal Terrors DLC for a $6.28 bundle which is 30% less than it’d normally be.