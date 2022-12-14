Steam Gets a Surprising New Top-Selling Game

The latest game to jump to the top spot of Steam's "Top Sellers" chart is perhaps a bit of a surprise. With 2022 winding down, most of the biggest video game releases of the year have already come and gone. Titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Elden Ring, and Dwarf Fortress have already arrived and have been consistent presences on Steam's overall sales chart since their respective launches. And while those games will surely continue to sell at a high volume moving forward, they've since been bested by a new title that just hit Steam.

At the time of this writing, Steam's latest top-selling game happens to be High On Life. Developed by Squanch Games, High On Life comes from Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland and is a comedy-heavy first-person shooter. Despite being such an odd mish-mash of genres, High On Life seems to have already found a substantial audience on Valve's PC platform.

The main reason why High On Life being such a success on Steam so far is surprising is because Squanch's previous release, Trover Saves the Universe, never really blew up in this same way. While that game was somewhat hindered by the fact that it was only playable via VR at first, it still didn't get off to as hot of a start as High On Life has this week.

It's also worth noting that High On Life happened to launch directly onto Xbox Game Pass when it released within the past day. Despite this, to still see that the game is selling at a high volume on Steam is a bit unexpected, especially when PC users could simply subscribe to Game Pass for a much lower amount of money in order to play it. All in all, Squanch Games has to be thrilled with how High On Life is performing so far, even more so since the game is also currently boasting a "Very Positive" rating on Steam.

If you would like to learn more about High On Life, you can check out the game's official description below.

"From the Co-Creator of Rick & Morty and Solar Opposites, comes High On Life. Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you've really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!"