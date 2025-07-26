Two brand-new PC games are free on Steam, and neither are free-to-play. One of these new Steam games appears to be permanently free, though it is currently in Steam Early Access so perhaps the plan is for it to transition to a paid model when it releases. Meanwhile, the other free Steam game is fully out, but planning to transition to a paid model soon, which means Steam users only have a limited time to grab the PC game for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those on Steam Deck though will want to know one of these free Steam games lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unsupported.” And unfortunately, it is only a bit better with the second free Steam game, which lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” The former is a PC game called Oil Sheik, which released on Steam on July 24. The other new free Steam game with “Unknown” Steam Deck compatibility is Inverta, which hit Steam, via Steam Early Access, on July 18.

Based on Steam User reviews, Oil Sheik is the more notable game, or at least it has more attention. And it is this game that is planning to transition from a free model to a paid model “soon.” Developed and published by Reliq, it is a simulation meets puzzle game with an 88 percent approval rating, which gives it a “Very Positive” rating.

“A turn-based, strategic puzzle game about creating and expanding companies and trading stocks,” reads an official description of the free game on Steam. “It combines strategic depth elements of chess with a fun and challenging stock trading experience. Wisely place tiles on the board to force lucrative mergers. You may want to invest in the involved companies first though!”

Play video

The other free Steam game is Inverta from Rahul Vyas, Sushil Joshi, Aditya Chaki, and publisher Jabsz Studios. The quality of this game is unclear because there are only three user reviews, all of which are positive, but this is, of course, not a large enough sample size.

“Inverta is a thrilling 2.5D puzzle-platformer where you defy gravity in a haunting post-apocalyptic world,” reads an official description of this second free Steam game. “Take control of gravity itself—flip between surfaces, solve mind-bending puzzles, and uncover the dark secrets of a war-torn land. With innovative mechanics, atmospheric storytelling, and challenging gameplay, Inverta offers a unique adventure for fans of indie games, physics-based puzzles, and immersive platformers. Can you escape the ruins of a shattered world? Master gravity, conquer obstacles, and unravel the mystery!”

Play video

For more coverage on Steam and Steam Deck — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam deals, and all of the latest Steam free games — click here.