New Steam Sale Marks Down One of the Best Sim Games by 90%

This year’s schedule for Steam sales and showcases is packed to the brim with plenty of opportunities to save on games. With the Spring Sale wrapped up, Steam has moved along to one of its more niche-themed sales. From now until March 31st, the Steam City Builder & Colony Sim Fest sale features discounts on a ton of sim games with a city-building focus. While plenty of beloved sim games are included, one deal in particular is a can’t-miss for city builder fans. The original Cities: Skylines is an impressive 90% off during the Steam sale, giving gamers a great opportunity to grab the game for just $2.99.

Cities: Skylines is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, which means the game just got a few impressive updates. Despite being a decade old, the original Cities: Skylines remains incredibly popular with building sim fans, and for good reason. It offers a sleek, modernized take on the city sim genre, giving players more options to customize and optimize their creations. Plus, with 10 years of expansions, there are endless options to add on content to expand even more, with farm-themed packs like Countryside and Harvest Harmony and beyond.

Cities: Skylines boasts a Very Positive rating on Steam, and the recent 10th Anniversary Free Patch added a ton of new content that you’ll get along with your discounted purchase of the game. Normally, Cities: Skylines costs $29.99 on Steam, but it’s marked down to just $2.99 during the Steam City Builder & Colony Sim Fest sale. The discount lasts until the sale ends on March 31st at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT.

Other Great Building Sims Discounted During the Steam Sale

City: Skylines is by far the most impressive discount for this current Steam Sale. That said, it’s hardly the only game on sale. The more recent Cities: Skylines 2 is also included in the current Steam sale. This newer entry in the series was released in October 2023 to mixed reviews compared to its predecessor. As a newer game, the discount isn’t quite as steep, but you can snag this sequel for 20% off, bringing it from $49.99 down to $39.99 through the end of the sale on March 31st.

Dozens of other popular building sims and colony management games are also featured during the sale. This includes a 10% release discount on alternate history sim Kaiserpunk, as well as 30% off the popular city builder Manor Lords. Early Access survival/crafting game Aska also enters the mix with a 35% discount, with its most recent update arriving just in time for the sale. For cozy gamers, the beloved pixel art town management game Littlewood has an impressive 50% off discount, making it under $10.

If you enjoy city builders and civilization management games, this Steam sale list is well worth a look. And if you haven’t checked out Cities: Skylines yet, the recent anniversary update and impressive 90% off discount make now a great time to dive into what this iconic city-building sim has to offer.