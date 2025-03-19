Cities: Skylines 2 Update Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive are celebrating the anniversary of its popular city-building franchise Cities: Skylines with a brand-new update. Specifically for the 2023 release Cities: Skylines 2, update 1.2.5f1 adds plenty of content that will excite fans. This includes 10 free assets, as well as loads of gameplay fixes and improvements. Not necessarily part of the update, but three new Creator Packs and Radio Stations have been added to the game for an additional cost.

“We founded Colossal Order with the dream of creating a city-builder that would bring more freedom and creativity to the cities players can build,” said the developer discussing the last 10 years with the series. “With Cities: Skylines, that dream not only came true, but thanks to the continued support of our amazing fans, we had the opportunity to keep growing and building this game and community many years after its release and take it even further than anticipated. It’s been an incredible journey that’s taught us so much — and still has more to teach — and we are forever grateful to everyone who made it possible and who joined us along the way.”

Here are the full patch notes for Cities: Skylines 2 update 1.2.5f1:

Known Issues:

Crime accumulation fixes might require more police force in existing cities and for efficient crime handling the need to assign police to districts.

Industrial and Office zone tax income has lowered following a bug fix that deducts wages from untaxed income. If office zones struggle to be profitable, then make sure they have enough highly educated workforce available.

New features:

Added Easy and Normal modes.

10 Cities: Skylines 10 years birthday parks:

Chirplet Park

Chirper Park

Chirper Adventure Park

Chirper Fun Time Complex

Activity Playground

Hilly Playground

Play Round

Basketball Center

Dog Activity Park

Park Cafe

Gameplay Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed a crash to desktop when loading a save with Region Pack content after disabling the pack.

Fixed a crash to desktop in saves with missing zone types.

Fixed a crash to desktop in a save with a missing asset.

Fixed a crash to desktop when selecting an upgrade from the Add Object menu while having an unsupported object selected.

Fixed a crash to desktop when snapping the Landfill or Extractor lot area to the starting node.

Fixed a crash to desktop after a car collides with a parked track vehicle.

Fixed rare crash to desktop related to an icon having unsupported Inkscape SVG CSS style.

Crime-related fixes: Fixed a bug with crime probability accumulation causing buildings to always look green in police info view and police cars not to patrol. Fixed an issue with police cars ignoring criminals while standing at a crime scene. Fixed the low/high visual display for Jail & Prison Availability not matching the actual capacity.

Homeless fixes: Added homeless information to Population info view. The Homeless info view highlights the location of occupied homeless encampments. Added household sidebar for homeless citizens/households/encampments. Added residents section for homeless encampments (parks, abandoned buildings). Added homeless count to Statistics. Improved the logic for citizens moving out. Citizens turning adults are now less likely to become homeless and stay home longer. They do not move out until they get starting money from the household, have a job, and the city has suitable houses available. They can also move out of the city and become commuters if no suitable housing is available. Fixed an issue with homeless citizens getting stuck after demolishing buildings in cities built before version 1.1.8f1. Fixed homeless citizens having a blank destination field. Landmark buildings no longer have homeless encampments: Ferris Wheel Näsinneula National Gallery of Arts Notre-Dame National Diet Building Namdaemun Botanical Garden Fountain Plaza Grand Hotel Bell Tower of Xi’an

Garbage fixes: Adjusted park buildings’ garbage accumulation. Fixed a bug in garbage accumulation related to park employees. Fixed wrongly calculated garbage amount for service buildings. Increased the transport capacity of Garbage City Service buildings. Increased default Garbage Storage Capacity of Landfill so Dump Trucks can collect full loads when the building is emptying.

Traffic fixes: Improved citizen pathfinding so they can walk through parks connected to multiple roads. Improved traffic flow in some intersections by giving vehicles blocking crossing traffic priority to exit the intersection. Improved roadside parking so car orientation is based on the connected driveway direction. Improved boarding time for taxis. Fixed firetrucks being unable to reach some sub-building upgrades that are not by a road. Fixed buses making unexpected u-turns when leaving a stop. This ensures their travel path matches the planned route. Fixed cars unnecessarily despawning in roundabouts. Happened more often with busy multi-lane roundabouts and emergency vehicles. Fixed cars incorrectly slowing down when going through green traffic lights. Fixed medical helicopters transporting injured patients to the Disease Control Center even though it cannot heal them. This also fixes some issues with healthcare vehicles trying to pick up citizens who are in other vehicles. Fixed delivery trucks/extractor vehicles with trailers reversing through themselves. Instead, they enter the building, disappear, and then spawn again in the correct ride direction.

Fixed trucks collecting goods from empty warehouses.

Fixed unnecessary overlap errors with existing areas when creating a new polygon area.

Fixed Greenhouses situated in Vegetable Farming areas burning indefinitely. The fire effect played incorrectly for extractor buildings when the main building was on fire.

Fixed relocating a City Service building or its Upgrades incurring a cost when the selected object is placed in the exact same location.

Fixed relocation action being canceled when trying to relocate buildings to a forbidden place.

Fixed Disaster Response Unit incorrectly increasing displayed maximum vehicle count.

Fixed Bell Tower of Xi’an Landmark displaying “No pedestrian access” notification, even though it is properly attached to a road.

Fixed pathfinding issue with NA_ResidentialHigh01_L5_2x4.

Added missing underground cables to visualize electricity flow under standalone bus lanes and tram tracks.

Added the possibility to upgrade standalone bus lanes with lighting. Standalone bus lanes without this upgrade do not transport electricity.

Improved company profitability calculations to compare last month’s profit to the current month’s profit for a more accurate number.

Adjusted the passenger capacity of AirplanePassenger02.

Reduced cloudiness and rain by approximately 20% for Great Highlands, Lakeland, Mountain Village, Tampere, Sweeping Plains, Windy Fjords, Archipelago, Barrier Island, River Delta, San Francisco, and Waterway Pass.

Increased precipitation turbulence for San Francisco map to increase the amount of rain in spring above 0.3. Balanced lightning strike’s occurrence probability to 5% and rain requirement to 0.3.

Adjusted Water Surface values to make the waves look less pronounced and smaller to fit the scale of the terrain/cities and generic wind conditions better.

Adjusted temperate cliff and dirt base color to be a bit less saturated and slightly darker.

Adjusted aerial perspective to slightly blue.

Adjusted seasons to be brighter and have a bit higher contrast.

Adjusted day/night contrast to be higher and adjusted the night tint color.

Adjusted terrain far tiling so it tiles less.

Adjusted flower colors so they don’t change color between spring and summer.

UI Fixes & Improvements:

Updated main menu background images.

Added new style UI icons.

Added the option to select Extractors/Landfills by clicking their polygon area.

Updated Electricity statistics colors for clarity.

Improved Forestry Area and its boundaries to be more visible in dense forest areas.

Improved parking lot edges to be more visible. Building lot overlay is more visible when placing or when it overlaps other placements.

Added a unique asset label for unique buildings.

Text updates and fixed some translation bugs.

When creating a Paradox Account the country list is sorted alphabetically in all languages.

Multiple controller fixes.

Multiple SFX fixes.

Added hotkey to confirmation. Press enter to confirm action on popup. Left/right arrow keys to select button.

Fixed household members statistics graph counting members and education level twice for families.

Fixed the landscaping tool changing the terrain without any input after hovering over any UI while terraforming.

Fixed ruins exceeding the city limits being moveable.

Modding Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed climate latitude/longitude not being properly applied to simulation.

Misc:

Update to Unity2022.3.57f1

Fixed misaligned assets in the Solar Power Plant.

Fixed camera collision with two High Density Office buildings.

Fixed some students can walk through the fence at the City Elementary School.

Paradox Mods Fixes & Improvements: