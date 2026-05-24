Steam Machine Update Reveals Release Date Is Close

When the Steam Machine was announced on November 25, Valve said it was planning to release the PC for your living room in early 2026. Then, in February 2026, it confirmed what many had begun to speculate, which is that this window was not happening, and it was not happening because of market and manufacturing disruption. Component shortages, surging oil prices, and more have made it a very difficult and expensive time to bring a gaming console to the market, but Valve has to at this point, and it looks like it’s getting ready to do so.

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Valve hasn’t broken its silence on the Steam Machine release date and price, but the console was recently added to the official Vulkan 1.4 conformant products list from the Khronos Group. What does this mean? Well, it means it has passed compatibility testing. This isn’t the relevant part, though. The relevant part is that typically, this certification comes right before product launch. In other words, it appears the Steam Deck is releasing soon, which means its release date announcement and pricing information are going to have to be announced very soon.

As we have previously reported, there is mounting evidence that the Steam Machine is not going to be cheap. In fact, various leaks and reports so far have Steam fans scared they may end up paying more than $1000 for the console, or at least certain versions of it.

As for the release date, this is anyone’s best guess, but surely Valve is going to want this out this summer or very early fall, because it will not want the Steam Machine releasing near November 19, when GTA 6 comes out. The two aren’t directly competing or related, but GTA 6 will suck all of the oxygen in the room in the build-up to its release, at release, and for many weeks after, if not months. To this end, we’ll be surprised if a release date announcement and pricing information are not announced within the next month or so. At this point, the component shortage and market disruptions are not going to improve anytime soon, only worsen in the coming months, so Valve doesn’t really have anything to gain by waiting at this point. It will just have to rip the band-aid off and release this console for more money than it was probably ever anticipating.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.