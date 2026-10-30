Steam Makes Two PC Games Available for Free for 24 Hours

There are two PC games that normally are locked behind a purchase available for free on Steam, but only for a limited time. These free downloads aren’t free demos or free trials, nor are they locked behind a subscription service. They are full free game downloads, and once made, each game is a permanent addition to your Steam library. There are deadlines, though. To this end, one of the two free Steam games is only free until October 31 at 1:00 PM ET. The other is free until November 2 at the same time.

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One of these two free Steam games is a horror game, which is perfect timing because tomorrow is Halloween. This also means there are now two new free horror game offers available on Steam.

Below, you can read more about each free Steam game, find out pertinent background information, and watch an official trailer for each as well.

Hexlogic

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Hexlogic was released in 2018 by developer MythicOwl, which debuted with the release and has put out several games since, including 2026’s Truckful. And it was a solid debut. While the game, which normally costs $5, wasn’t a commercial hit, it was received well by those who played it. To this end, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” user review score, which is the result of 96% of 694 user reviews rating the game positively. This is the highest rating possible on the Valve platform. Meanwhile, for those curious, it is Steam Deck Verified.

“A Sudoku-like gameplay is taken to a whole new level,” reads an official description of the game, per its Steam listing. “Immerse yourself in the beautiful world of Hexologic. Solve challenging, yet rewarding puzzles, listen to relaxing music, dive deep into the game’s atmosphere, and fall in love with Sudoku again!

Asleep: Act 1

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Asleep: Act 1 is a much newer release by comparison, having come out in 2024 via developer Black Hole Games and publisher Critical Leap. Unfortunately, the second act of the game has not been made free, while the third and final act isn’t out yet, but it will be soon.

The first act is apparently quite good, though. It is the sophomore release from Black Hole Games, and currently has a 92% approval rating across 316 user reviews. This is the second-best possible rating on the Valve platform.

“Asleep is a psychological horror adventure set in the Brazilian Northeast of the 90s, with a unique artistic look, ranging from detailed pixel art to fluid animations,” reads the game’s official Steam description. “Act 1 is the first episode of Ana Lúcia’s story, a lonely and confused girl, lost in her nightmares, and immersed in a disturbing reality.”

Those on Steam Deck interested in this horror game will have to test it for themselves, because Valve offers no insight. To this end, Valve lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” Meanwhile, there is also insufficient insight from the user reviews the game has on this matter as well.

Of course, neither of these is the most premium experience on Steam. Not at all. These types of experiences aren’t free, though. And if they are, they are free-to-play, full of microtransactions. Those after a premium experience may want to check out a new first-person shooter dominating the Steam charts.