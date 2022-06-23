Massive Steam Sale Drops Hit Games to Under $5

For Steam users, it's that time of year again: Valve is having another one of its huge, genre-sweepings sales that touches on games big and small, new and old. This summer sale does exactly that and just went live on Thursday to give players deals to sift through from now until July 7th. It's conveniently divided up into a number of different search parameters to make sure people can find what they want or at least something that'll keep them busy, and through that, we can see that plenty of hit games that some would consider must-plays have dropped down to lower than $5 during the sale.

Considering that a sub-$5 game is a pretty stellar deal, you won't see many new games under this category. There are plenty of older ones that do fit that bill, however, and as the timelessness of these games has proved, they'll keep you occupied for quite a while. Others that maybe aren't quite as old still come at superb times given that there are sequels on the way for them such as Sons of the Forest and Dragon's Dogma 2.

There are over 30,000 games that are currently on sale for less than $5 during the Steam Summer Sale, so listing them all wouldn't do much good here. Instead, you can find 10 games below that are priced at $5 or under on Steam that are worth a look if you haven't played them already or want them on a different platform.