Massive Steam Sale Drops Hit Games to Under $5
For Steam users, it's that time of year again: Valve is having another one of its huge, genre-sweepings sales that touches on games big and small, new and old. This summer sale does exactly that and just went live on Thursday to give players deals to sift through from now until July 7th. It's conveniently divided up into a number of different search parameters to make sure people can find what they want or at least something that'll keep them busy, and through that, we can see that plenty of hit games that some would consider must-plays have dropped down to lower than $5 during the sale.
Considering that a sub-$5 game is a pretty stellar deal, you won't see many new games under this category. There are plenty of older ones that do fit that bill, however, and as the timelessness of these games has proved, they'll keep you occupied for quite a while. Others that maybe aren't quite as old still come at superb times given that there are sequels on the way for them such as Sons of the Forest and Dragon's Dogma 2.
There are over 30,000 games that are currently on sale for less than $5 during the Steam Summer Sale, so listing them all wouldn't do much good here. Instead, you can find 10 games below that are priced at $5 or under on Steam that are worth a look if you haven't played them already or want them on a different platform.
Resident Evil 4
"In Resident Evil 4, special agent Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue the U.S. President's daughter who has been kidnapped. Finding his way to a rural village in Europe, he faces new threats that are a departure from the traditional lumbering zombie enemies of the earlier instalments in the series. Leon battles horrific new creatures infested by a new threat called Las Plagas and faces off against an aggressive group of enemies including mind-controlled villagers that are tied to Los Illuminados, the mysterious cult which is behind the abduction."
Portal
"Portal is a single player game from Valve. Set in the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories, Portal has been called one of the most innovative new games on the horizon and will offer gamers hours of unique gameplay."
Street Fighter V
"Experience the intensity of head-to-head battle with Street Fighter V! Choose from 16 iconic characters, each with their own personal story and unique training challenges, then battle against friends online or offline with a robust variety of match options."
Left 4 Dead 2
"Set in the zombie apocalypse, Left 4 Dead 2 (L4D2) is the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning Left 4 Dead, the #1 co-op game of 2008. This co-operative action horror FPS takes you and your friends through the cities, swamps and cemeteries of the Deep South, from Savannah to New Orleans across five expansive campaigns."
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
"Set in a huge open world, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests."
Fallout: New Vegas
"As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you'll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare 'winner takes all' and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3."

On sale for $2.99
On sale for $2.99prevnext
PAYDAY 2
"PAYDAY 2 is an action-packed, four-player co-op shooter that once again lets gamers don the masks of the original PAYDAY crew – Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains – as they descend on Washington DC for an epic crime spree."
Black Desert
"Played by over 20 million Adventurers – Black Desert Online is an open-world, action MMORPG. Experience intense, action-packed combat, battle massive world bosses, fight alongside friends to siege and conquer castles, and train in professions such as fishing, trading, crafting, cooking, and more!"
The Sims 4
"Play with life and discover the possibilities. Unleash your imagination and create a world of Sims that's wholly unique. Explore and customize every detail from Sims to homes – and much more."
The Sims 4
"As the lone survivor of a passenger jet crash, you find yourself in a mysterious forest battling to stay alive against a society of cannibalistic mutants. Build, explore, survive in this terrifying first person survival horror simulator."