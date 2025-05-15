Stellar Blade Offers Free Bonus Costume for PSN Users

The popular action game Stellar Blade launched in late 2024 as a PS5 exclusive, quickly earning the highest Metacritic score for any PS5 release. However, PC gamers are finally about to get a chance to experience the game when it arrives on Steam on June 11th. Developer ShiftUp recently revealed that Stellar Blade will release for PC alongside its new Complete Edition version. Naturally, pre-ordering the standard or Complete Edition of Stellar Blade comes with plenty of bonuses, but there’s one extra deal for gamers with a PSN account.

ShiftUp and PlayStation previously revealed the exciting new bonuses that players will get for pre-ordering Stellar Blade for PC or the Complete Edition for PC or PS5. Naturally, this includes some DLC content alongside a few special cosmetics for the game’s protagonist, EVE. The Complete Edition includes a few bonus perks alongside the regular pre-purchase bonuses, but apparently, ShiftUp wasn’t quite finished giving out bonuses. There’s one more special offer available for PSN customers, featuring another free EVE costume.

ShiftUp’s Image for the free PSN Stellar Blade bonus

This perk is a bit of a weird one. Gamers who buy Stellar Blade for PC via Steam, then connect their Steam and PlayStation Network accounts, will unlock the free bonus costume. Since a PSN account won’t be required to play the game on Steam, this may be an incentive to get gamers to sign up if they aren’t already using a PSN account for PlayStation.

The featured cosmetic is the EVE Planet Diving Suit (2nd), a sleek, futuristic black costume featured in Stellar Blade. The fine print notes that gamers will only be able to access the cosmetic while their Steam and PSN accounts remain connected, so no quick turning it on and back off again here.

What is the EVE Planet Diving Suit (2nd) Freebie?

This freebie is an incentive for PC gamers to link up with their PSN accounts on Steam. Given Stellar Blade’s connection to PlayStation, that certainly makes some sense. But while free cosmetics are always exciting, it’s important to note that the Planet Diving Suit (2nd) is not an exclusive reward. So, if you don’t have a PSN account or know how to connect it to Steam, it’s not impossible for you to get the costume. You just won’t get it for free, or immediately after downloading Stellar Blade for PC on June 11th.

The 2nd Planet Diving Suit costume for EVE is available in Roxanne’s Shop, which is located in Xion. The suit typically costs 3 Vitcoin, an in-game currency that you collect from various chests and by completing side quests in the game. Not every outfit is available right away, so you do need to get the shop’s affinity up before you can buy outfits like the Planet Diving Suit (2nd).

So, while it is possible for gamers who don’t link their PSN and Steam accounts to get this EVE cosmetic, you will get it earlier and arguably more easily through this free bonus. Gamers who have a PSN account and who plan to play Stellar Blade on PC when it launches may as well take advantage of this extra perk. After all, this particular EVE costume is a go-to look for many players thanks to its sleek design, so why not have the option to wear it earlier, and for free?

Stellar Blade is available now for PS5. It launches for PC on June 11th, alongside the new Complete Edition for PC and PS5. The Standard Edition costs $59.99, while the Complete Edition is $79.99. You can pre-order now via Steam.