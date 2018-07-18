Stewart Copeland Working On Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy?

When we mention the name Stewart Copeland, you may recall that he was a legendary member of the 80’s band The Police. But when it comes to gamers, many remember him as the maestro behind the soundtracks for the Spyro the Dragon games.

Yep, he worked on the original Spyro’s soundtrack, along with Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, before concluding his work with Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly.

So it would make sense then that Activision would have him back to work on Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy, right? And a recent tweet on the Spyro Twitter account suggests that it’s pretty much official.

In the tweet, which you can see below, we see a pic of what looks like Copeland working with a staffer from Toys For Bob in front of equipment, with the note, “Keep your horns tuned in…” It also suggests that we could see an official announcement — and possible appearance by Copeland — at the Spyro the Dragon San Diego Comic-Con panel happening later this week.

This is huge news for fans, and they certainly didn’t hold off on showing their support for the move in their Twitter responses. We included some of the best ones below.

I RECOGNIZE THAT FIGURE ANYWHERE!! IT’S HIM!! IT’S STEWART COPELAND!! — Victor (@VoiceLegend) July 17, 2018

Oh my! ❤❤ — Miss Sadie (@SadieVic) July 17, 2018

Wait, did they get Copeland to help them out with the music for the reignited trilogy? — Spyro_20th_Anniversary (@Dashie__Sparkle) July 17, 2018

While it’s unknown if Copeland is working on the Reignited Trilogy soundtrack directly or just serving as a consultant, his involvement as a whole is great news for fans.

We’ll let you know what’s announced with this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, but we’re expecting nothing but good news. After all, it’s Spyro, and it’s loaded with the kind of nostalgia that will no doubt keep us coming back for more.

Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy releases on September 21 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.