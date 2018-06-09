Insomniac Games Announces Stormland

Developer Insomniac Games — who you may recognise from Spyro, Sunset Overdrive, Ratchet & Clank, and the upcoming Spider-Man — has announced a brand-new game, Stormland, which will be an Oculus Rift exclusive.

In addition to an announcement trailer, Insomniac Games has also provided a release window of 2019.

According to Insomniac Games, Stormland will attempt to not only deliver a deep sci-fi story, but deliver “revolutionary VR traversal” and “unprecedented presence.”

The debut trailer not only boasts a unique premise, but it looks absolutely gorgeous, especially for a VR game. Further, where many VR games fall apart — in the action and gameplay department — Stormland doesn’t just look pretty to look at, but good to play.

While excellent VR games have been relatively rare, they do exist. And Stormland looks like the latest one. However, unlike many others, Stormland looks like it could be a bonafide must-have, system selling game. Whether it actually will be or not, who knows. The reality is it probably won’t be, given the steep barrier to entry a gaming PC and VR headset represent, but the potential is there.

As you may know, this isn’t Insomniac Games’ first foray into VR. In 2016 it released a trio of virtual-reality games: Feral Rights, Edge of Nowhere, The Unspoken, all of which failed to make considerable impact. That said, the developer has ample experience going into its senior VR effort.

It’s unclear how much Stormland will cost when it launches next year. It’s important to note the game is shipping as an Oculus Rift exclusive, meaning it won’t be making an appearance on either the HTC Vive nor the PlayStation VR. Expect more information soon, though it likely won’t make another experience at E3.

Below, you can read more on the game courtesy of an official elevator pitch:

The Tempest shattered your android body. Now you must journey through an ever-changing cloudscape to augment yourself and save your friends. Explore an expansive world with complete freedom — bound up cliffs, glide across chasms, and fly through the slipstream with velocity. Detonate explosives, harness electricity, and wield makeshift weapons to overcome titanium sentries and monolithic guardians. Play single-player, or explore forgotten ruins together. It’s time to reclaim your world.