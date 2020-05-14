Story of Seasons Fans Are Trashing the New Harvest Moon Game

The video game industry is filled with unique stories. The history between the Story of Seasons and Harvest Moon franchises is one such example. When Marvelous decided to bring their farming sim Bokujō Monogatari to North America, they enlisted publisher Natsume to release it in the region. Natsume renamed the game Harvest Moon, and it went on to spawn a popular series in the region. This partnership lasted until 2012, when Marvelous decided to start publishing the games in North America under their subsidiary XSEED. Since Natsume owned the Harvest Moon name, they began developing their own games under the name, while Marvelous and XSEED were forced to come up with a new name: Story of Seasons. Both franchises still perform well, but Story of Seasons fans have strong opinions about the matter, and the announcement of Harvest Moon: One World on Nintendo Switch has brought the whole thing up again!

