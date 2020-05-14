Story of Seasons Fans Are Trashing the New Harvest Moon Game
The video game industry is filled with unique stories. The history between the Story of Seasons and Harvest Moon franchises is one such example. When Marvelous decided to bring their farming sim Bokujō Monogatari to North America, they enlisted publisher Natsume to release it in the region. Natsume renamed the game Harvest Moon, and it went on to spawn a popular series in the region. This partnership lasted until 2012, when Marvelous decided to start publishing the games in North America under their subsidiary XSEED. Since Natsume owned the Harvest Moon name, they began developing their own games under the name, while Marvelous and XSEED were forced to come up with a new name: Story of Seasons. Both franchises still perform well, but Story of Seasons fans have strong opinions about the matter, and the announcement of Harvest Moon: One World on Nintendo Switch has brought the whole thing up again!
Do you prefer Harvest Moon or Story of Seasons? Does one company have a greater right to the name than the other? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what Story of Seasons fans think about the new Harvest Moon game!
That's a bold statement.
Natsume's Harvest Moon seems like they have never passed the PS 2 era. https://t.co/O0bN3E3hu3— Probably not the Jenkins you're looking for (@saitsu35) May 14, 2020
To be fair, Natsume had a long history with the series, too.
Yeah the Natsume Harvest Moons suck compared to Marvelous' Story of seasons.
I honestly was confused about why the newer Harvest Moon are terrible but I saw a video explaining the whole change of publisher/name thing.
Kinda scummy on Natsume's part to try and keep the facade up— 🇨🇦 Kamen Pirate 🏴☠️ (@Kamen_Pirate) May 14, 2020
Fans are using the occasion to promote the next Story of Seasons, instead!
Support Marvelous—the real Harvest Moon developers and check out their remake of Friends of Mineral Town coming July 10 and their other Story of Seasons games! pic.twitter.com/7FC7i2rhuf— Ryan Geever🐝 | Author (@TwelveMonoliths) May 12, 2020
Some are calling the new game a "Natsume knock-off."
Luckily they added gay marriage to Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town, the real new Harvest Moon game, and not this natsume knock-off.— CuppaKofe☕ (@CuppaKofe) May 14, 2020
Fans feel really passionately about this!
please support story of season the legacy of harvest moon!!!! 😭😭😭— ◇ CHAMPION LEON ENTHUSIAST ◇ COMMISSIONS CLOSED (@AngelAik0) May 13, 2020
It almost feels like a campaign among Story of Seasons fans.
Just passing the info around
Story of Seasons is the actual Harvest Moon dont bother with this— 🏳️🌈 Nina @Ramadan 🏳️🌈 (@ItsaMeNina) May 13, 2020
Natsume hasn't released screenshots or gameplay videos yet.
@Natsume_Inc really out here destroying the Harvest Moon name with this shovel wear/mobile phone game lookin' type crap. Remember, Story of Seasons is where the real stuff is at.— Grossboi (@PastelBoyVomit) May 13, 2020
Kind of hard to blame Natsume on that one.
LUUUULLLL got blocked by @Natsume_Inc for directing people who mentioned some of the original Harvest Moon titles over to the actual developer @marvelous_games They really do be trying to take credit for the original works still pic.twitter.com/GHKpICfprP— A C (@Azarathed) May 13, 2020
Seems like a lot of these people won't be getting Harvest Moon: One World.
There was a company split. Natsume still owns the name Harvest Moon, but the actual creators of HM went on to make SoS. Games are still released with the title HM but they're bland empty cash grabs. SoS is full of passion bc it's made by the creators and is the ACTUAL HM now.— Echo / terraforming is hell (@echoharmonia) May 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.