New York Times Strands Answers for March 11th

Having trouble with today’s Strands puzzle? Well, we have just the thing as we’ve got today’s answers, including the Spangram, for March 11th’s Strands puzzle for the New York Times, as well as a few tips and tricks. Going against Connections, Crosswords, and Wordle, Strands has slowly but surely risen in popularity and become yet another title to do daily on The New York Times Games. With today, March 11th’s Strands, the theme, “What’s The Magic Word?”, there are multiple ways it can be interpreted, but which is the right one? Thankfully, we at ComicBook have done the puzzle and can help you figure out what it means, what the words are, and let you continue your streak with Strands.

As always, the objective of Strands is to find words that relate to the topic mentioned on top, all within the grid given. Through word search gameplay, you’ll locate a few words jumbled in the mess of letters in order to spell out words or phrases that work with the theme. To find out the true meaning of the main theme, you’ll need to find the Spangram, which provides the key word all the other words revolve around, like Marvel films or burger toppings. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the Spangram and theme so, in the case of Marvel films, possible words would be Iron Man, Thor, and Deadpool.

Today’s theme in Strands is “What’s the Magic Word?”

Today, March 11th, while not as hard as yesterday’s, is still a brain teaser. Today’s theme for Strands is “What’s The Magic Word?”. As to what today’s theme could mean, usually people say the phrase when asking someone to show gratitude. However, perhaps it can be taken literally? Fortunately, there are six different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is familiar to those at Hogwarts.

When finding the Spangram, it’s important to keep in mind is that it will always span from one side to the other, no matter the direction. Check the letters on the outer rims of the board, especially if they are vowels, to see if any stick out. Furthermore, if there are obvious spaces between words, it’s likely hidden there. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

Today’s Spangram in March 11th’s Strands puzzle is Casting Spells.

If you want to know all the words in today's Strands puzzle for March 11th, they are as follows:

Presto

Alakazam

Casting Spells

Shazam

Abracadabra

Tada

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.