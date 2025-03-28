New York Times Strands Answers for March 28th

Pondering as to what today’s Strands answers are? Look no further, as we have everything you are looking for to solve March 28th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, including today’s answers, the Spangram, and some hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Connections and Wordle puzzles are always good, but nobody can say no to Strands’ word-search gameplay. Today’s theme, “Wise Ones” is part of one of the harder puzzles we’ve seen in a bit. Fortunately, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

In Strands, the goal is to find words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the true meaning of the theme is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will point towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like Prime shows or coffee brands. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Prime shows, potential words would be names of shows on Prime Video like Reacher or The Boys.

Today’s theme for Strands is “Wise Ones”.

For today, March 28th, the theme is the easiest of the puzzle to figure out, surprisingly even more so than the Spangram. The theme for today’s Strands is “Wise Ones”. Wise is often used to describe someone or something that is smart with age. With themes like today’s, keep in mind is that each individual word is there for a reason, so dig deep into them. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is a phrase you’d use to describe someone whom you look up to.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Always make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any weird spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Guiding Light.

If you want to know all the words in March 28th’s Strands puzzle, which are all terms to describe someone smart, they are as follows:

Philosopher

Sage

Guiding Light

Elder

Visionary

Thinker

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.