Stranger Things Cast to Play Dungeons & Dragons

✖

Several cast members of Stranger Things are teaming up to play a game of Dungeons & Dragons. David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Natalia Dyer will join D&D Principal Story Designer Chris Perkins in a holiday game of Dungeons & Dragons, which will be posted on the Stranger Things YouTube channel on Friday, December 18th at 10 AM PT. The game is titled "Lost Odyssey: Toy Time for Ten-Towns" and is set in the locale of Icewind Dale, which coincidentally is the setting of the recently released D&D adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. Per Chris Perkins' Twitter, the game will feature a callback to the famed Curse of Strahd adventure, as it features Fritz von Weerg, the toymaker that created the sinister Pidlwick puppet. You can check out a teaser for the game below:

The cast of Stranger Things played a DnD one shot and you get to watch the whole thing in 3 days. #StrangerThingsDnD pic.twitter.com/jscYPfzpRt — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 15, 2020

Stranger Things is one of the major reasons for Dungeons & Dragons' recent revitalization in pop culture in recent years. The show's major villains, the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer, are both named after iconic D&D monsters, and the show's core group of friends have played D&D on-screen in multiple episodes. Wizards of the Coast (the current makers of Dungeons & Dragons) even released a Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons box set featuring an adventure inspired by the show, complete with a miniature of a Demogorgon monster.

Interestingly, the upcoming Stranger Things D&D game was filmed using SOLO Cinebot, a first-of-its-kind robotic camera that allowed Wizards of the Coast to film the game using a fully remote team.

Stranger Things is currently producing its fourth season, although the plot remains mostly wrapped in mystery. The core cast will return for the fourth season, including David Harbour's Hooper, who was supposedly killed at the end of the third season but was revealed as alive and trapped in Russia in a teaser that aired earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Dungeons & Dragons has continued its surge of recent popularity. Recently, Wizards of the Coast released Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, a new rules expansion for Fifth Edition, which added over 20 new subclasses and plenty of optional rules to flesh out a campaign. Additionally, the upcoming live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie is taking shape, with Christopher Pine in talks to play a lead role.