Stray Is Coming to Xbox Consoles

BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive are bringing Stray to Xbox consoles in August, the pair announced this week. Annapurna Interactive, the publisher of the game, shared the news in a presentation dedicated to several of the games it has coming up soon. The game first launched on the PS5, PS4, and PC platforms back in July 2022, so by the time it finally comes to Xbox on August 10th, it'll have been just around a year which is likely how long the exclusivity deal for Stray lasted on PlayStation consoles.

The game was first revealed back in 2020, and afterwards, it started making waves even before its official release. It rocketed to the top of Steam's list of its mos wishlisted games, and after it released, it quickly got more concurrent players than any other game that Annapurna had published. People expected that it would come to the Xbox platform soon enough after an ESRB rating suggested as much not long ago.

As a free PS Plus game back when it first released, Stray got plenty of playtime on PlayStation consoles, too. Our own review of the game gave it a nearly perfect score and praised its feel-good experience and the unique atmosphere.

"Where dogs are usually considered "man's best friend," Stray suggests that cats may be robot's best friend," part of our review said. "This is a game that wears its heart on its sleeve and expertly weaves its themes into everything the player does. There will likely be many people who buy this game because they want to play as a cat and their itch will be scratched, but there's also a high chance they will come away moved by its story of companionship and get caught up in its soothing and equally mesmerizing atmosphere."

All this goes to say that Xbox users have a highly rated game coming their way that's worth checking out if they haven't played it elsewhere already. Nothing about Xbox Game Pass was said during the presentation nor was it mentioned in the trailer above, so it looks like buying it straight up will be the only way to play on Xbox consoles, for now. It's also worth pointing out that Stray will actually be leaving the PlayStation Plus lineup soon as well, so if you've had it in your backlog on the PS5 or PS4, now's the time to try it.