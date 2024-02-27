Street Fighter 6 Ed Balance Update Revealed With Patch Notes

Street Fighter 6 has finally added fan-favorite fighter Ed to the hit fighting game, bringing the boxer and former Balrog protégé to the mix. With new a fighter comes a substantial new balance patch to adjust nearly every character in the game. If you're playing Street Fighter 6 at a high level, you'll want to dig into these new patch notes to understand which characters are going to give you the best chance to win. Early reports suggest that JP has been hit the hardest, but it might be too early to tell. It's also worth noting that developer Capcom says another, even larger update is coming soon, which will adjust every character in the game.

The team had three objectives in mind with this update. The first is to "improve characters that could not fully express their individual potential." To meet this objective, the team has targeted Jamie and Ryu to give them slight buffs and make them a bit more playable. Next, the team wanted to "improve techniques that were clearly difficult to use." Finally, Capcom wanted to "weaken elements that controlled an opponent's action too severely." For that, they adjusted things like Ken's throw because it was creating too much pressure.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the latest battle balance patch. Street Fighter 6 is available now on Playstation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Street Fighter 6 Ed Balance Update Patch Notes

With this update we've added some balance adjustments to a few characters. These were made with the following objectives in mind. 1. Improve characters that could not fully express their individual potential. 2. Improve techniques that were clearly difficult to use. 3. Weaken elements that controlled an opponent's action too severely.

1. Improve characters that could not fully express their individual potential.

Most of these adjustments focused on Jamie and Ryu. Jamie is a character whose potential improves the higher his drink level gets, but there was a lot of work required to unlock that potential, and it was difficult for him to show what he was capable of. For this update, we looked to alleviate this issue by increasing the number of ways he can increase his drink level. While Ryu looks like a character that has been carefully balanced when viewed in a vacuum, he has very few elements to his gameplan that stick out, and in the "standard character" category, his individuality is a bit thin. To address this point, we've made adjustments so that it's easier to make use of his Hadoken, and increased the number of ways players can incorporate his Hashogeki into their gameplan.

2. Improve techniques that were clearly difficult to use.

We've improved techniques that were difficult to connect with in combos or were unreliable as anti-air techniques.

3. Weaken elements that controlled an opponent's action too severely.

We primarily looked at techniques that were very strong as defensive measures for characters. We felt that in the neutral and while on defense, there were some techniques that were low risk but yielded a high return. Therefore we've weakened those techniques that controlled an opponent's action too severely. Regarding Ken's throw, while this is an offensive attack, he winds up in an ideal situation no matter where he is, which creates too much pressure, particularly for characters that don't have any invincible attacks. In order to alleviate this situation, when his throw lands in the corner of the screen, we've made it so that he is in a slightly worse situation after the throw. We feel that the adjustments made during this update cover more area than previous battle adjustments, but we looked to even out the balance of the game without changing anything dramatically. This means that there are some characters that have absolutely no changes, and some characters that were only weakened, but we are looking at performing an overall balance adjustment in the future that will also affect characters not touched with this update. We appreciate your patience as we work towards that.

All Fighters

Modern Controls

Fixed an issue where if a player using Modern Controls would perform a special move using the SP button, scaling would not be applied to that special move if its activation overlapped with screen darkening from an opponent's Drive Rush.

Modern and Dynamic Controls

Added an option to allow for normal throws to be mapped to its own button under Control Settings. Please note that it will be automatically assigned to the LT Button as a default setting.

Armor

Fixed an issue where when an attack with super armor properties, like a Drive Impact, etc., is in the middle of a hit stop due to absorbing an attack, an attack with Armor Break properties would not cause an armor break in that situation.

Drive Rush

Fixed an issue where if both players performed a Drive Rush at the same time, one player's movement would be 1 frame slower.

Perfect Parry

Fixed an issue where under specific conditions, a Perfect Parry would occur even though the Drive Parry absorbed the attack after the 3rd frame of its start up.

Input Buffering

Fixed an issue with the input buffer, as the input buffer time for a reversal after blocking an attack should change depending on the block's recovery, but for Drive Reversals and some other attacks, it was not properly set.

LUKE

Crouching Medium Punch

1. 3 frames of recovery added when the attack misses. 2. The size of the feet hurtboxes between frames 6 – 24 has been expanded. 3. The size of the arm hurtbox from frame 19 onwards has been expanded.

Aerial Flash Knuckle

1. The landing recovery for when this move is performed at the peak of a jump and misses has been extended by 7 frames. 2. Changed the trajectory for when this move is performed at the peak of a jump and misses. 3. The size of the feet hurtboxes has been expanded from frame 16 until the end of the move. Note: No changes have been made to the charged version.

Vulcan Blast (SA1)

The size of the body hurtbox between frames 1 – 5 has been expanded.

JAMIE

Back Shaver (Forward Throw)

This forward throw has had a follow-up attack added that raises your Drink Level. Continue to hold down the throw input after the throw connects to perform the follow-up.

Breakin' (SA1)

1. The damage of the normal version has been changed from 2100 to 2200. 2. The damage of the follow-up version has been changed from 1750 to 1850. Note: The damage now matches the Drink Level 2 version of the move. 3. Pushback on hit is no longer applied when this move lands on an opponent in the corner. 4. Will now down an opponent for 5 frames longer than before.

The Devil's Song (SA2)

If the Drink Level has been raised prior to activation of this move, the Drink Level will now return to that value when the effect of this move ends.

Overdrive Tenshin

1. Fixed an issue where the collision pushbox on a knocked down opponent would disappear if there was no follow-up attack after the attack connects. 2. Fixed an issue where the opponent's knockdown time was shorter than normal version when Overdrive Tenshin is used in a combo but no follow-up attack is performed.

RYU

Overdrive Shoryuken

Changed the first hit's effect from a knockback to a blowback.

Solar Plexus Strike

The proximity block detection hitbox has been expanded to the edge of the attack's hitbox between frames 2 – 18. Note: If an opponent is inputting a direction away from you while in the proximity block detection hitbox area then they will block, rather than move away from you.

Light Hashogeki

1. Recovery on block has been adjusted from -4 frames to -3 frames. 2. The knockback on block has been decreased. 3. The knockback on block while in burnout has been increased. 4. The distance covered between the end of the active frames and the end of recovery has been decreased.

Medium Hashogeki

1. The attack hitbox has been expanded forward. 2. The projectile clash hitbox has been expanded forward.

Heavy Hashogeki

1. The attack hitbox has been expanded forward. 2. The projectile clash hitbox has been expanded forward. 3. The knockback on block has been decreased. 4. The distance covered between the end of the active frames and the end of recovery has been decreased.

Overdrive Hashogeki

1. The attack hitbox has been expanded forward. 2. The projectile clash hitbox has been expanded forward. 3. The knockback on block has been decreased. 4. The knockback on hit has been decreased.

Denjin Charge Hashogeki

1. The attack hitbox has been expanded forward. 2. The projectile clash hitbox has been expanded forward. 3. The knockback on block has been decreased. 4. The damage of the Overdrive version has been changed from 600 to 1000. 5. The distance covered between the end of the active frames and the end of recovery has been decreased.

Hadoken

The size of the hurtbox around the arms has been reduced.

Shinku Hadoken (SA1)

The size of the hurtbox around the arms has been reduced.

KEN

Standing Light Punch

1. The size of the arm hurtbox between frames 2 – 6 has been expanded. 2. The size of the arm hurtbox between frames 7 – 8 has been decreased.

Knee Strikes (Forward Throw)

Has been adjusted so that if this throw connects on an opponent in the corner some distance will be placed between the players after the throw finishes.

Overdrive Aerial Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku

1. The landing recovery for when this attack misses has been extended by 7 frames. 2. The collision pushbox has been adjusted to make it more difficult for opponents to jump over this move.

ZANGIEF

Overdrive Double Lariat

1. Adjusted so that the second attack hits opponents not in the air 1 frame earlier. 2. Adjusted so that the second attack knocks down the opponent for an additional 1 frame if it hits when they are not in the air. 3. Adjusted the hit reaction to the first attack when it hits an opponent not in the air so that it is possible for SA3 to connect after. 4. Adjusted so that the first attack's blow back distance is reduced when hitting a mid-air opponent. 5. The distance traveled initially when the move is performed has been increased.

Aerial Russian Slam (SA1)

The hitbox has been expanded downward.

Cyclone Lariat (Super Art Level 2)

Extended the collision pushbox upwards while the screen is dark. Please note that due to the change to Overdrive Double Lariat's blowback effect, this should mitigate situations where it's difficult to perform combos.

CHUN-LI

The size of the hurtboxes around the arms and legs between frames 2 – 8 have been expanded.

Aerial Hundred Lightning Kicks

Now has an initial scaling value of 20%.

DEE JAY

Funky Slicer

1. The knockback on block has been decreased. 2. The size of the hurtbox after the active frames has been expanded.

DHALSIM

Yoga Teleport

Fixed an issue where certain inputs would cause Dhalsim's reappearance position to be different from normal.

Heavy Yoga Flame

Fixed an issue where if the attack landed as a Counter or Punish Counter, the 2nd hit of the attack would deal the same damage as a normal hit.

BLANKA

Modern Controls Lightning Beast (Super Art Level 2)

Fixed an issue where Blanka would perform Electric Thunder instead of Vertical Rolling attack when Super Art Level 2 is active or the player is charging down, and cancels a normal attack with down-back+SP Button.

Ground Shave Cannonball (Super Art Level 3/CA)

Fixed an issue where the attack's reach would extend forward more than usual when performed in specific situations.

MANON

En Haut

Adjusted so that this move has greater inertia when performed out of a Drive Rush.

Étoile (Super Art Level 2)

1. The 1st and 2nd hit now have a blowback effect when hitting a mid-air opponent, and following attacks now connect easier on the opponent. 2. After the 2nd hit, if the 3rd attack does not connect, the opponent's knockdown period will be extended. With this change, even if the 3rd attack doesn't connect, it will be more difficult for opponents to counter attack Manon.

JP

Stribog (Modern Controls)

When JP's Embrace cannot be performed because one of his projectile is on-screen, pressing Back+SP Button in Modern Controls would cause nothing to be performed. To offset this, JP's Neutral+SP Button special move, Stribog, will be performed instead.

Standing Heavy Punch

1. The size of the foot hurtbox during the active frames has been expanded. 2. The size of the hurtbox for after the active frames has been expanded.

Crouching Heavy Punch

The invincibility to mid-air attacks that this move applied to the upper body has been removed.

Normal/Overdrive Amnesia

1. Adjusted the immediate scaling value from 15% to 60%. 2. Now has an initial scaling value of 50%. 3. Performing SA3 on a knocked back opponent will now cause the projectile generated from catching an opponent's attack with this move to detonate quicker. 4. After successfully catching an opponent's attack with this move, JP's SA gauge will now not increase until either the generated projectile is gone, or until the current combo ends. 5. The Drive Gauge increase for Drive Parrying or Perfect Parrying the Overdrive version of this move has been changed from 2500 x 2 to 5000 x 2. 6. Fixed an issue resulting in unintended behavior for the projectile when on the edge of the screen. 7. Fixed an issue where the projectile would not disappear when this move clashed with an opponent's SA.

Normal/Overdrive Departure

1. Now has an initial scaling value of 20%. 2. The Drive Gauge increase for Drive Parrying or Perfect Parrying the normal version of this move has been changed from 5000 to 7500. 3. The Drive Gauge increase for Drive Parrying or Perfect Parrying the Overdrive version of this move has been changed from 2500 x 2 to 3500 x 2.

RASHID

After Wall Jumps

Fixed an issue where performing certain techniques after a wall jump would not put Rashid into a Forced Knockdown state even after getting hit with an attack.

1. The size of the hurtbox around the arms between frames 2 – 8 has been expanded. 2. The size of the hurtbox around the arms between frames 9 – 11 has been decreased.

Overdrive Spinning Mixer

The third attack is now invincible to mid-air attacks until the end of its active frames.

Ysaar (Super Art Level 2)

Fixed an issue where the whirlwind wouldn't display as intended when lingering in its final stage.

A.K.I.

Standing Medium Punch

The number of active frames for this attack has been adjusted from 3 frames to 5 frames.

Crouching Light Punch

The attack hitbox has been expanded forward.

Overdrive Snake Step

Fixed an issue where the normal version of Snake Step would be performed instead of the Overdrive Version when inputting Back+AUTO+SP Button while A.K.I.'s Nightshade Pulse is on the screen.