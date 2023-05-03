Street Fighter 6 Comics Get New Details from UDON

Street Fighter 6 is still over a month away, but fans of Capcom's fighting game franchise can get a taste of the story a little bit early. Publisher UDON will be releasing comics based on the game, the first of which will be dropping on Saturday May 6th as part of the annual Free Comic Book Day promotion. Street Fighter 6 #0 will have a creative team of Capcom, Matt Moylan, Edwin Huang, and Genzoman. However, UDON has announced that the first issue of the series has been pushed back, and will now release on May 24th, with subsequent issues dropping weekly.

Street Fighter 6 #1- By Capcom and Bengus. Cover A by Chamba. Cover B by Shinkiro. Cover C Blank Sketch Variant. Cover D Powerfoil by Jo Chen. Shipping May 24th.



Street Fighter 6 #2- By Capcom and Panzer. Cover A by Joe Ng. Cover B by Panzer. Shipping May 31st.



Street Fighter 6 #3- By Capcom and Hanzo Steinbach. Cover A by Long Vo. Cover B by Hanzo Steinbach. Shipping June 7th.



Street Fighter 6 #4- By Capcom and Chisato Mita. Cover A by Chamba. Cover B by Edwin Huang. Shipping June 14th.



The limited series will act as a lead-in to the game, and follows Ken Masters as he finds himself invited to a mysterious tournament in Naishal. The tournament is more than meets the eye, however, and Ken will find himself and his family endangered. In addition to Ken, the series will also feature characters like Chun-Li and Luke. Luke was the final DLC fighter introduced in Street Fighter 5, and will play a major role in the story for Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 is set to release on June 2nd, so the majority of the series will have released ahead of the game. As fans wait for the game's release, they can check out the demo for Street Fighter 6, which is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.



