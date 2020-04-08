Streets of Rage 4 Release Date “Leaked” Alongside New Trailer

The current console generation has been quite good to Sega Genesis fans. The last few years have treated old-school Sega fans to a handful of retro revivals of Genesis classics, including Sonic Mania and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove. In just a few short weeks, that list might be going up by one, as a release date for Streets of Rage 4 has, apparently, leaked. The game will allegedly see release on April 23rd, but it should be noted that the developer has given a more tentative “coming soon.” Regardless, it looks like the wait shouldn’t be too much longer!

While the original Streets of Rage games were made in-house by Sega, Streets of Rage 4 is being published by Dotemu, and developed by LizardCube, the team responsible for the well-regarded remake of Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. Fans can rest easy, however, as it seems this new installment in the series will feature plenty of fan-service for long-time players, and the newest trailer certainly highlights that.

Streets of Rage 4 will feature a whopping 12 unlockable fighters from the entirety of the franchise, including characters such as Skate, Zan, and Max. Alongside the game’s previously announced characters, the unlockable additions bring the roster up to 17 fighters in total. Additionally, players can opt to switch out the game’s new soundtrack for retro tracks from the first two entries in the Streets of Rage franchise.

Upon release, Sonic Mania and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove were both embraced in a major way by Sega fans. By mixing classic gameplay with modern inclusions, the games were critical and commercial successes. It’s impossible to say whether or not Streets of Rage 4 will fare similarly, but LizardCube and Dotemu seem determined to reach those same heights.

Streets of Rage 4 will release on Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The latter two versions will also receive a physical release, now available for pre-order from Limited Run Games.

