Subnautica 2 News Promised Soon While Players Warn of Scams

Developer Unknown Worlds has teased not one but two upcoming videos showing off Subnautica 2. Perhaps to take advantage of the game’s hype, scams have been spotted online promising players early access to the game on May 31st. The scams are looking for people to enter their personal information, likely for nefarious reasons. Anyone who sees these scams should ignore them and report them to the developer while they wait for the video uploads.

Subnautica 2 has no official release date but is set to launch in early access sometime in 2025. However, the May 31st date seen on Instagram and social platforms is incorrect, and nothing more than a scam. Unknown Worlds has yet to reveal a date when the early access period begins. Fans should wait for this before signing up for anything promising early access.

Eager for more Subnautica 2 news and info? 🫣



We have two new videos heading your way over the next few weeks! So stay tuned 👁️ https://t.co/dGRzwldl6x — Subnautica (@Subnautica) May 27, 2025

Unknown Worlds has several developer diaries planned for Subnautica 2, with the first one giving a tease of the game. In this, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the co-op feature and the amount of detail put into the world’s creation. The team’s insight into Subnautica 2 and the experiences they learned from developing the first provide players with an in-depth look.

With two more videos promised soon, fans will likely see more behind-the-scenes views of the game and its features. It is possible that Unknown Worlds will reveal when the early access will begin for Subnautica 2 and one of the new videos will be a release date trailer.

Many fans have been looking forward to Subnautica 2 for quite some time. The original Subnautica is launching on iOS and Android devices on July 8th, bringing the survival game to mobile for the first time. This is a good way to play the game in a new way while waiting for the sequel.