Suicide Squad Fans Get Excited for Rocksteady's New Game
After tons of speculations and rumors attempted to guess what Rocksteady Studios was working on, we now know the studio is working on a Suicide Squad game. It doesn’t have a confirmed title yet, though there have already been rumors attempting to figure that out as well, but we can assume it’ll see the Suicide Squad facing off against at least Superman and likely other members of the Justice League. We’ll find out more about the new game on August 22nd during the DC FanDome event, but regardless of what we’ll find out then, people are just happy now to know what the studio is working on.
A sole teaser shared through the Rocksteady Twitter account confirmed the new game. It showed Superman with the Suicide Squad logo forming a crosshair on the back of his head, but judging from the looks of the teaser, he seems like he’s already been through some stuff and is more weathered because of it.
Target locked - #DCFanDome - August 22. #suicidesquadgame pic.twitter.com/HrXZNKwo0f— Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) August 7, 2020
Reactions to the Suicide Squad game announcement came quickly with most people just relieved to now know what the company responsible for the Arkham Batman games is working on. Some more rumors were tossed out there that attempted to piece together who might be in the game alongside guesses about what the gameplay will be like and if it’ll be multiplayer-focused or more geared towards single-player.
We won’t have to wait long to find out more about the Suicide Squad game though. Rocksteady Studios has confirmed it’ll have more to share on the new project on August 22nd during the DC FanDome event, so expect to hear something there. Until then, you can check out some of the first reactions and hopes from Suicide Squad fans below.
Big Potential
FINALLY!!!!— Martin (@Martin2020051) August 7, 2020
A suicide squad game is something I've been dying to see for a long ass time
Such a unique presmise and the amount of potential this has is HUGE https://t.co/02LbsPMiIx
Hoping for PvP
Idk about you guys,
But I'm honestly hoping that #SuicideSquad is a PvP multiplayer game where a team plays as the Suicide Squad and the other as the Justice League. pic.twitter.com/T0JIH8QDXB— That One Spider-Guy (@josephwayne2421) August 7, 2020
We're In
A Suicide Squad VS Justice League game? pic.twitter.com/Oitxr8xZwb— Burhan Khalid (@BurhanKhalid67) August 7, 2020
Everything's Coming Together
That Suicide Squad reveal also lines up with this game being a "Kill the Justice League" one like in the rumour from earlier this year...which also said WB Montreal's Gotham Knights/Court of Owls game would finally be showcased at this fandome. pic.twitter.com/OP3arsOlCz— Cal (@wyattyhalpert) August 7, 2020
Don't Forget About Batman
well with the epic knowledge of a batman game AND a SUICIDE SQUAD game im going to go take a nap goodnight percy nation— BILLYTEDDY LOCKDOWN (@fagitokomaeda) August 7, 2020
In It for Rocksteady
If it wasn't Rocksteady making the Suicide Squad game I wouldn't care as much but they're my favorite developers who made my favorite game anything they make I'd be beyond hyped for— Beware the Batman (@Batman_Beware) August 7, 2020
Rocksteady Be Like
Rocksteady after announcing a “Suicide Squad” game be like: 👀 pic.twitter.com/liqBCEyedZ— Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) August 7, 2020
Can't Wait
Rocksteady officially making a Suicide Squad game, which will be revealed August 22nd!
Cannot wait! pic.twitter.com/gc6o089CxJ— h o l l o w 🦁 (@HollowPoiint) August 7, 2020
Here for Harley
will be playing that suicide squad game for harley and harley only pic.twitter.com/PGzYcj0k60— malik (@selinakravitz) August 7, 2020
