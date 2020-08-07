Suicide Squad Fans Get Excited for Rocksteady's New Game

After tons of speculations and rumors attempted to guess what Rocksteady Studios was working on, we now know the studio is working on a Suicide Squad game. It doesn’t have a confirmed title yet, though there have already been rumors attempting to figure that out as well, but we can assume it’ll see the Suicide Squad facing off against at least Superman and likely other members of the Justice League. We’ll find out more about the new game on August 22nd during the DC FanDome event, but regardless of what we’ll find out then, people are just happy now to know what the studio is working on.

A sole teaser shared through the Rocksteady Twitter account confirmed the new game. It showed Superman with the Suicide Squad logo forming a crosshair on the back of his head, but judging from the looks of the teaser, he seems like he’s already been through some stuff and is more weathered because of it.

Reactions to the Suicide Squad game announcement came quickly with most people just relieved to now know what the company responsible for the Arkham Batman games is working on. Some more rumors were tossed out there that attempted to piece together who might be in the game alongside guesses about what the gameplay will be like and if it’ll be multiplayer-focused or more geared towards single-player.

We won’t have to wait long to find out more about the Suicide Squad game though. Rocksteady Studios has confirmed it’ll have more to share on the new project on August 22nd during the DC FanDome event, so expect to hear something there. Until then, you can check out some of the first reactions and hopes from Suicide Squad fans below.