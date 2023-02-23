Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reveals First Look at Lex Luthor

The latest trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has given DC fans their first look at the longtime Superman villain Lex Luthor. Earlier this week, a new clip from Suicide Squad was unveiled and hinted at the existence of Luthor within this version of the DC universe. Now, after this full video was revealed as part of today's PlayStation State of Play presentation, we've seen what this edition of Luthor will look like.

Shown off at the end of this new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer, Lex Luthor emerges from a shipping container that the members of the Suicide Squad save him from. Luthor doesn't say much in the video before The Flash, who is being controlled by Brainiac, appears and begins confronting the group. Before being attacked by Flash, Wonder Woman appears and protects the Suicide Squad by incapacitating the Fastest Man Alive.

You can get a look at the full gameplay trailer for yourself here:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch later this year on May 26th and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. If you'd like to learn more about the upcoming game, you can check out its full description down below.

"Jump into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the genre-defying, action-adventure third-person shooter in development from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series. This title combines the studio's signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other.

Discover the origins of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X (a.k.a. the Suicide Squad) as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark begrudgingly embark on their mission to take down the World's Greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Featuring an original narrative set within an expansive open-world city of Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts the four DC Super-Villains on a collision course with an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes who are now laser-focused on destroying the city they once vowed to protect. All the while, the Suicide Squad must be mindful of the lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance.

Each squad member has their own unique moveset with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open-world of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize, and skills to master. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single-player, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op."