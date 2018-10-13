‘Suicide Squad’ Takes Over ‘GTA V’

Grand Theft Auto V has an incredibly immersive world to explore with tons of character interaction to enjoy. With the recent news of Guardians of the Galaxy former director taking on the Suicide Squad Sequel, what better way to bring back the first movie than with a new GTA V mod?

The mod is simple and it brings Joker and Harley Quinn (their models from Injustice ‘Gods Among Us’ iOS) into the world of San Andreas in an entirely new way. There’s even a “crazy” Joker version, which can be found here.

For the vanilla version of the mod as seen in the image above, instructions on how to download can be found on the GTA5-Mods website. There are also tons of other mods from this site as well, including the one that we shared earlier this week about making the world of Grand Theft Auto so realistic it looks like a movie! If you’re looking for hyper-realism, you need to check out this mod.

Want even more Grand Theft Auto V mod goodness? Check out this hilarious mod that brings Goku from Dragon Ball Z into the mix! It’s too good not to share and you can even see a video runthrough!

For more about Grand Theft Auto V, pre-mod:

“When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.

The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.”

