Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Gets Even More Credibility

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's latest big leak just got a heck of a lot more credible. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the biggest games of 2023, partially because it is a brand-new DC game from Rocksteady, the team that gave us the beloved Batman Arkham series. To make it even more exciting, this game is a follow-up to Arkham Knight and expands on that world in a big way by showing us other heroes besides Batman for the first time. Not only does it show us those heroes, but it also tasks players with killing them in all kinds of co-op chaos.

It all sounds very exciting, but one thing got people a bit spooked earlier this week. A new leak suggested that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have a "games as a service" structure, which set off some alarm bells. Many feared this would mean it would be similar to Marvel's Avengers or something with all kinds of loot, tons of systems and in-game currencies, and so on. The leaked image revealed that there would also be a battle pass in the game, but reports indicate this battle pass will only feature cosmetic items. However, a battle pass suggests that Rocksteady would want to keep the game going for a long period of time to generate the most money. As of right now, we don't really know the full details about it, but it does appear to be real. Warner Bros. issued copyright strikes on tweets featuring the leaked image, which it wouldn't be able to do if it wasn't legitimate.

Now I understand why we haven’t seen gameplay yet… pic.twitter.com/u1DoJQNawA — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) January 17, 2023

As of right now, Warner Bros and Rocksteady Studios have yet to actually comment on the matter. We have no idea how these things will be implemented and it's possible that this is an old build of the game and that element has been totally scrapped. Either way, with a May release date steadily approaching, we are bound to find out more soon.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on May 26th. Are you still excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.