Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reveals a Surprising Character Is Still Alive

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been surrounded by controversy since it was first announced. Just about every element of the game has been criticized, from the gameplay, to its nature as a live service game. However, the most controversial aspect of the game might be its narrative. A lot of players simply were not happy about a game where iconic characters like Superman, Green Lantern, and the Flash were all brutally murdered, and this was a particularly frustrating send-off for the Arkham universe version of Batman. However, it seems that these deaths might not be as final as the game suggested.

Last week, Season 2 of Suicide Squad was released, heralding the arrival of new playable character Mrs. Freeze, as well as a new narrative. At the conclusion of this arc, the team is able to rescue the Flash, who appears alive and well (though clearly weakened). Flash’s arrival seems to confirm a theory that has been going around for months now that the Justice League heroes killed in the game’s campaign were not the actual members of the team, but were instead clones created by Brainiac.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With two more planned seasons to go, it will be interesting to see if the rest of the Justice League really is alive and well. Back in April, leaker Miller Ross claimed that Batman actor Kevin Conroy recorded additional lines of dialogue for use in Season 4, before his passing in 2022. Ross went on to say that Batman will join back up with Flash and Green Lantern in that season, which would mean John Stewart is also still kicking. We’ll have to wait a bit longer before we see how Season 4 plays out, but now that we know Flash is still alive, it makes that rumor even more plausible.

If Suicide Squad‘s final season ends with the world saved and the Justice League rescued, it will be interesting to see if that has any impact on overall perception. The game has been both a critical and commercial disappointment, but there have been plenty of games that turned perception around over time. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will never reach the same heights as Rocksteady classics like Batman: Arkham City, but fans might be a little more forgiving of the game’s faults if the developers manage to stick the landing.

Have you checked out Season 2 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League yet? Do you think Batman will come back in Season 4? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Kotaku]