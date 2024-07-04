Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 2 Roadmap Includes Mrs. Freeze and More

The next season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been revealed by Rocksteady Studios with a roadmap for the game’s next era of content, both confirming the beginning date for season 2 as July 11th and providing a look at some of the major additions that are set to take place in the coming months. Once again the season will consist of two episodes with additional content released between the two, and you can check out that roadmap below.

Predominantly featured to the left of the image is a gender-bent Elseworlds version of Mr. Freeze – Mrs. Freeze – a new playable character making her introduction this season. Not only does the teaser image of Mrs. Freeze offer a look at the suit that will maintain her freezing temperatures complete with a fur collar, to Mrs. Freeze’s right is a singular image to represent the weapons pack coming with season 2, featuring an icy battle-ax, though there will almost certainly be weapons like a frost gun. Overall, the content in this season is clearly centered on classic DC villains and the battle pass will provide a number of futuristic, part-holographic skins for Harley Quinn, Joker, and Mrs. Freeze. Harley will also receive a second skin featuring the iconic Arkhamverse look, which will be available to purchase in the shop at some point during the upcoming season.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 2 Roadmap

The season 2 roadmap for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Episode 3: Frozen Hearts

New infamy sets and notorious gear:

Killer Frost infamy set

Firefly notorious

Parasite notorious melee

Elseworlds Mayhem Map

Superman and Flash brainiac fight

Ever changing metropolis

New battle pass

Episode 4: Winter

New infamy sets and notorious gear:

Captain Cold infamy set

Icicle notorious

Trickster notorious melee

Mid-season Update

Green Lantern and Superman brainiac fight

New incursions

New shop items and more

Rocksteady has been preparing to usher in the new season, as the developers recently released an update for the game that largely focused on bug fixes, working to address some common issues such as errors associated with the game’s servers, gameplay, and crashes. In addition to the fixes, the Kill the Justice league update added new banners, emotes, and outfits to celebrate Pride Month. Now that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and Season 2 is right around the corner.