How to Watch Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live and What to Expect

Today is the day! Summer Game Fest officially kicks off today, beginning the real gauntlet of video game announcements that lead into E3 2021 and a month of Summer Game Fest programming. As previously announced, there will be a special kickoff event this afternoon, and thankfully, there are plenty of ways to tune in to the event, which is overall organized and hosted by Geoff Keighley. While the exact announcements to be made today are unknown, there have been plenty of teases about what to expect.

How to Watch Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live

Actually watching Summer Game Fest is super easy. If there's one thing Keighley has been good about, it's getting a stream on nearly every possible platform. Today's kickoff event begins at 2PM ET/11AM PT and can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, or even Twitter. It's seriously that easy. That said, historically, we have found that one or more of the platforms will lag behind the others, so if you're looking to truly be one of the first to see a thing announced rather than get spoiled by others on social media, you might want to try a couple of them out to see which one works best for you before the announcements really begin.

TODAY IS THE DAY! Watch #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live.

🇺🇸 11 AM PT 🇺🇸 2 pm ET 🇧🇷 3 pm BRT 🇬🇧 7 PM BST 🇪🇺 8 pm CEST 🇯🇵 3 AM JST YouTube: https://t.co/MTzfLmsugr

Twitch: https://t.co/dK2IyuXjdF

Twitter: https://t.co/Q8OKnFRdRa — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

What to Expect at Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Live

It is known that the event today will include a live performance by the band Weezer as well as "more than a dozen world premieres and announcements." It'll also preview upcoming Summer Game Fest livestream events. It's known that there will be Call of Duty: Warzone news, Among Us news, and maybe even a new Jurassic Park video game. According to Keighley, there will be over 30 video games total present during the event, and that includes a special Day of the Devs showcase as well as some special guests. All of the specifics are still under wraps for now, but there's not long to wait!

