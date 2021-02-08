Robinhood Releases Super Bowl Ad Following GameStop Stock Controversy

The GameStop stock situation has had a lot of winners and losers over the last few weeks, with Robinhood clearly falling in the latter category. The app earned the scorn of many users when it restricted them from purchasing GameStop stock, causing the price to plunge. In an effort to repair the company’s image, Robinhood released a new ad during the Super Bowl this Sunday, which it had previously shared on Twitter earlier in the previous week. The commercial uses the slogan “we are all investors,” in a seeming attempt to appeal to those that might not seem like traditional stock traders. The Super Bowl ad can be viewed in the Tweet embedded below.

The world of finance is changing—and we’re staying true to our mission. We’re in this for the early morning jogger. The midday study breaker. The late-night nursery rhymer. Because you already invest in yourself every day. We are all investors. pic.twitter.com/YF92m8uMUi — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) February 3, 2021

While the company would clearly like to move past last week’s controversy, it seems it will take quite a bit of effort. The Tweet revealing the Super Bowl ad was met with a significant amount of negativity on Twitter, with many questioning the validity of the ad’s message. It seems that the company’s actions caused many to lose faith in Robinhood’s ability to support smaller investors.

A lot of people made money during the GameStop stock craze, including one Reddit user that used some of those funds to purchase $2000 worth of Nintendo Switch games and accessories for a children’s hospital. Ironically enough, his actions led to some of his fellow posters dubbing him “the real Robinhood,” as a clear shot at the Robinhood app. It remains to be seen whether or not the company can turn these types of perceptions around, but it will likely take more than a Super Bowl ad to help!

The Robinhood ad is set to air during Super Bowl LV, which will take place on February 9th between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game will air on CBS, and those looking to stream it for free when it airs this Sunday can do so right here.

What do you think of Robinhood’s new ad campaign? Did you use the app to trade GameStop stock?Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!