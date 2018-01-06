Super Mario Odyssey Speedrunners Race to See Who Can Get Mario in His Undies the Fastest

Well that’s one way to spice up a Super Mario Odyssey playthrough. Ah, speedrunners. You can always expect them to take a weird approach to gameplay in their efforts of record time crunches and impression completion rates. The latest Mario-themed undertaking requires only undies and a dream.

The challenge itself centers around who can get the infamous non-plumber down into his boxers the fasted. Also, it’s under the umbrella of “Nipple%” which really jsut makes this whole thing even better, in my opinion. The purpose? Who can get to the Crazy Cap store in the Sand Kingdom the fasted in order to get those shwanky boxer shorts and take on Koopas showin’ what the good lord gave him.

The one YouTuber that managed to gain more community interest comes from DaddyWalrus (what a name) when he successfully completed the challenge in a whopping 24 minutes and 21 seconds back in November. From there, the challenge was on. The current record being held at 9 minutes and 57 seconds by Stravos96 on Twitch.

Can you take on the Nippe% challenge with more swiftness than these guys? You can do anything you put your mind too, dream big.

For more on what the actual game is about:

“Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies—to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans!

Thanks to heroic, hat-shaped Cappy, Mario’s got new moves that’ll make you rethink his traditional run-and-jump gameplay—like cap jump, cap throw, and capture. Use captured cohorts such as enemies, objects, and animals to progress through the game and uncover loads of hidden collectibles. “