Super Mario Odyssey Fans Have Recreated More Movie Posters, And It’s Insane

(Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) Yesterday, we shared the story of an aspiring Super Mario Odyssey player that put together an insightful – and almost spot-on – recreation of the Spider-Man: Homecoming poster within Odyssey, with Mario laying back as the cityscape was sitting behind him. And it left us wondering – have more people done this? It definitely looks that way. Nintendo Life recently posted a number of finds on Reddit that features a number of recreated posters, including ones based on Akira, Jaws and even The Room for you Tommy Wiseau fans. These creators include King_LJN, itsjabo, muchamp, JoelSOL, CornfedVGC, MarianneThornberry, factoryfactor, ubsunkeys, tehsam016, and TheOnlineBoy, all of whom deserve noteworthy shoutouts. Let's take a look at these recreations and see which ones we like best.

The Room (Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) Considering that The Disaster Artist is set to open in just a few days, we're starting with Tommy Wiseau's The Room, and its Super Mario match-up poster, The Moon. It features a very emo-looking Mario (who's doing his best Tobey Maguire, we guess?) as he dramatically looks at the camera the same way that Wiseau does. It's a startling recreation. Now all we have to wonder is if Mario ever gets to a point where he says something like, "It's bullshit, I did not hit her. I did not…oh, hai, Luigi."

Cast Away (Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) Tom Hanks being stranded on a desert island is pretty dramatic – especially when you realize that his only friend in the world is a volleyball named Wilson. The Mario take on the poster is much more lighthearted, as he stands and looks on in the distance in his trademark spotted swimsuit, with the name Cap Away in the place of Cast Away. It's a pretty neat idea, though you'd have to wonder what kind of companion Mario would turn to in place of Wilson. Maybe Cappy can turn into a ball…?

The Last Samurai (Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) We know that Mario has access to a samurai costume over the course of Super Mario Odyssey, so why shouldn't he get his due in an action epic? A clever Reddit user came up with that, putting the former plumber side by side with Tom Cruise's recreation of a legendary warrior from The Last Samurai. We really dig the lighting design on this poster, and the font choice of well. Now if we could just put a sword into Mario's hands…

Akira (Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) The 80's anime classic continues to be one of the most iconic films in the category, even to this day, so when we saw that another budding Reddit artist had put together their own version of the classic poster, with a rider approaching his bicycle, in Super Mario Odyssey, we couldn't resist posting it. Sure, a little moped doesn't look nearly as bad-ass as a souped-up motorcycle, but there's still something very cool about it. Now let's race through New Donk City!

Forrest Gump (Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) "Life is like a box of mushrooms – you never know what you're gonna get." Now, Mario may never utter this in Super Mario Odyssey, but thanks to this Reddit poster, we've got a pretty good idea. In it, Mario sits on a bench similarly to Tom Hank's Forrest Gump character, reflecting on a life well lived – even though Peach is about to get married to Bowser and all. He may not have the briefcase that Forrest is carrying around, but it's still a pretty good recreation from the classic film.

Gravity (Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) With Mario having access to an astronaut costume, we figured it was just a matter of time before some creative Reddit type put them into some space movie, such as 2001: A Space Odyssey or something along those lines. In this case, it's all about Gravity, in which the poster recreation has Mario hanging right outside the surface of Earth, floating around almost helplessly as the sun shines just over the distance. This is good stuff, and would make for an ideal poster in any given rec room.

The Wolf of Wall Street (Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in this Martin Scorsese classic can't be beat, as he's so far over-the-top that it goes into borderline ridiculous territory – but remains entertaining nevertheless. Mario will never act like that, but since he has access to a business suit, that shouldn't stop him from attempting to show his own level of flair through New Donk City. And besides, it's better to try and recreate this than with something like, say, The Departed.

Stephen King's It (Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) "You'll float, too!" While no one has attempted to recreate the new It poster in the world of Mario Odyssey, one artist did manage to work their magic on the classic Tim Curry TV mini-series, featuring a very creepy looking Mario in make-up peering out, while the word "1UP" appears in blood red letters. It's a great job altogether, but, really, take a look at Mario's hands. They're just too creepy for their own good. If Mario actually had these hands, Peach would probably stay with Bowser and say, "Y'know, I'm good. Thanks."

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) The classic 80's poster for E.T. The Extra Terrestrial is undeniable, as you have Elliott and his alien friend flying right past the moon. The Super Mario poster doesn't quite get to that level, since it's light outside in his framing and all, but no matter – it's still awe inspiring, from the moped flying past the Odyssey balloon to the incredible recreated font and Shigeru Miyamoto's initials, "S.M.", at the bottom. You don't need to eat Reese's Pieces to see how magical this is.

The Martian (Photo: Reddit/Nintendo Life) While we're talking about Mario's awesome astronaut costume, another great Reddit artist has put together a poster that recreates the Matt Damon film The Martian, with Mario looking directly into the camera while the words "Bring Him Home" appear across his face. It's a well done job, and makes us wonder if Mario is going to get into space farming at one point. Or better yet, if the Odyssey will need to rescue him while he's floating around in space.