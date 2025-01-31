Super Mario RPG Cheapest Price Yet Thanks to GameStop Sale

It seems like a major video game deals promotion is happening every day. Between Xbox’s Lunar New Year Sale and PlayStation’s Critic’s Choice promotion, gamers have been able to get pretty solid deals for the past few months. However, it is a fairly rare occasion when Nintendo starts cutting deals on some of its best games. Thanks to GameStop’s latest sale this week, Nintendo Switch players can save on one of 2023’s best remakes. GameStop is currently holding a sales promotion that features select new releases for only $24.99. For Pros, the retailer’s premium membership that gets members extra discounts and coupons, get these games for $22.49.

Some of these games just released last year, including Dragon Age: The Veilguard and EA Sports College Football 25. However, arguably the best game featured in this promotion is none other than the remake of the Super Nintendo classic, Super Mario RPG.

The store page for the game also says purchasers will get a bonus gift in the form of a six-piece exclusive button set featuring characters from the game. It’s available “while supplies last,” and this game was released in 2023, so there’s a good chance the bonus is all gone. But it doesn’t hurt to try. If they are available, customers who purchase the game at the store will receive it at the time of purchase. For online purchases, customers can bring their receipts to the store to potentially receive the bonus pin set.

While this promotion mostly extends to games released within the past year, there are other deals available at even steeper discounts. Games like WWE 2K24, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and It Takes Two are just $19.99. Underrated gems like Judgment, The Sinking City, and 2022’s Saints Row are all less than $15. For the most morbidly curious gamer, Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is just $12.99.

When the Super Mario RPG remake launched back in 2023, it generally did well critically. On the review aggregate site Metacritic, it received an 84 metascore, or roughly a 4.5 out of 5 on the ComicBook review scale. While it may have been light on new content, it was a surprise to see the classic be brought to a modern console for everyone to easily pick up and enjoy.

We gave the remake a 4 out of 5 saying, “For those that have never played it before, Super Mario RPG is a very easy recommendation, but those that have played through it a number of times over the last 27 years might find that there isn’t enough new content to rationalize the $60.”

2023 was filled with a ton of incredible new interpretations of fan-favorite titles. Besides Super Mario RPG, critically acclaimed remakes and remasters like Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Dead Space, Metroid Prime, and Resident Evil 4 all released in the same year.

Nintendo continues to bring some of its beloved RPGs back to modern platforms. The most recent of these was Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which originally released for the Nintendo Gamecube in 2004.