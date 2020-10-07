Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan New Opening Window Revealed

Super Nintendo World will officially open at Universal Studios Japan in early 2021, it was revealed today. According to Universal Studios Japan, the exact opening date will be announced soon. Today's official announcement follows dozens of reports and rumors as to whether Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan would still open this year as it had been delayed from the original Summer 2020 window thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Super Nintendo World will feature Mario Kart and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions, as well as restaurants, shops and other experiences that can only be found at Universal Studios Japan," the press release announcing the new opening window reads in part. "The colorful and interactive area also offers a new theme park experience that lets guests immerse themselves in the world by wearing a special wristband called a Power Up Band. Using the wristband, guests can jump, hit blocks, collect virtual coins and items, and more to bring the experience of playing Super Mario games to the real world."

As noted above, Super Nintendo World is now planned for an early 2021 opening at Universal Studios Japan. Ahead of that, a special Mario-themed cafe will open on October 16th. Super Nintendo World is expected to eventually launch as part of all Universal Studios theme parks sans Beijing, though construction has been delayed indefinitely on some of those. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming theme park right here.

