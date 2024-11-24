New Super Smash Bros. Series Cloud Amiibo Run Announced, Pre-Orders Open

Over the last year, Nintendo has brought back a number of rare and out-of-print figures from its amiibo line. It seems that will continue next month with the return of the Cloud (2-Player) amiibo. The figure will be made available through GameStop on December 19th, and features the character’s alternate design from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Pre-orders for the figure are open right now on GameStop’s official website, with a price of $15.99. In-store pick-up is not an option, so those interested will have to choose the ship to home method. It’s likely stores will have Cloud in stock on launch day, but those that don’t want to risk missing out again might want to pre-order!

The Cloud (2-Player) amiibo features the character’s design from the movie Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. Two different amiibo based on Cloud have been released, including one with the character’s standard appearance from Final Fantasy VII. That figure got a re-release earlier this year, so it’s nice that Final Fantasy and Super Smash Bros. fans are getting a second chance to snag both! The Sephiroth amiibo will also be getting a re-release on December 5th.

Cloud amiibo from nintendo’s super smash bros. line

This month marks the 10-year anniversary of the amiibo line, which launched all the way back in November 2014. The toy line began by focusing on the cast of the Super Smash Bros. games, eventually growing to encompass franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Splatoon, Animal Crossing, and more. The two Cloud figures come from the Super Smash Bros. sub-line, which has covered every single playable fighter in the series. Some fighters like Cloud and Bayonetta have actually received two figures, with secondary options based on their alternate skins.

The future of Nintendo’s amiibo line is a pretty big question as we head into 2025. The line began during the toys-to-life craze, but has managed to far outlive similar options like Disney Infinity, Skylanders, and LEGO Dimensions. There’s been nothing to suggest Nintendo plans to wrap the line, but 2024 has largely focused on re-releases, and the company has not announced any new figures for next year.

It’s possible things could change, and we could see some announcements in the near future. 2025 promises to be a big year for Nintendo, with a new console set to be announced sometime before the company’s fiscal year ends in March. The current Switch still has some high-profile games on the way, including major titles like Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, as well as remasters like Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. Whether or not these games or any titles for the new system will receive accompanying amiibo remains to be seen.

Do you plan on pre-ordering the Cloud (2-Player) amiibo? Did you get a chance to get the figure when it first released? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!