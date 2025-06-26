New Super Smash Bros. Report Gives Update on New Game

A new Super Smash Bros. rumor has given an update on the next game in the series, and shed light on why it may be taking so long. It has been seven calendar years since the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch in 2018. This is already tied for the longest gap between releases — tied with the gap between 2001’s Super Smash Bros. Melee and 2008’s Super Smash Bros. Brawl — and it is going to be extended because the next installment hasn’t even been announced, let alone dated. In fact, it is probably very early in development in the pre-production stage, if at all.

Super Smash Bros. creator and director, Masahiro Sakurai and the Sora Ltd. team responsible for making the series, with Bandai Namco, is currently working on Kirby Air Riders, which is set to come to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Of course, if Sakurai and the Smash Bros. team is working on Kirby Air Riders, it means they aren’t working on the next Super Smash Bros. game in any meaningful capacity. This is obviously not great news for Super Smash Bros. fans hoping to play the next game in the series soon. This isn’t new information though, but we do have new unofficial information, courtesy of a new rumor.

The new rumor comes the way of YouTuber Kiwi Talkz, who claims that Kirby Air Riders is the result of a negotiation between the aforementioned Sakurai and Nintendo. According to the YouTuber, Sakurai has been burned out making Super Smash Bros. games for a while, and in order for Nintendo to get him to do another Super Smash Bros. game, he negotiated for Kirby Air Riders to be made first, a luxury he can afford because Nintendo has nobody who can replace him.

“This game is Sakurai’s passion project,” claims Kiwi Talkz. “He was burned out from working on Smash Bros constantly since 2012 so as a negotiating tactic offered to do another Smash if he could do Kirby Air Riders first. Nintendo are in a bind with Smash Bros as Sakurai is irreplaceable currently.”

Is any of this true? Well, we can’t verify, so be sure to take this new information with a grain of salt, though it wouldn’t be very surprising if this is true as it tracks with both previous rumors and even some information from Sakurai himself.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new rumor in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change for many reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.