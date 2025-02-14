New Super Smash Bros. Release Date Is Closer Than Nintendo Fans Think

The next Super Smash Bros. game has yet to be officially announced, but is assumed to be in development for Nintendo Switch 2 based on both rumors and reasonable speculation. To this end, it is not only safe to assume a new Super Smash Bros. game is in development for Nintendo Switch 2, but not very far away from releasing. While a lack of reveal may suggest otherwise, historical context suggests we could be playing the next Super Smash Bros. game by this time next year.

To understand why it is a safe bet that the next Super Smash Bros. game is closer than many Nintendo fans realize, you need to look the series’ past. The first Super Smash Bros. game released in 1999 via the N64. Two years later, this was followed by Super Smash Bros. Melee on GameCube in 2001. Then there was a long wait for fans.

The third Super Smash Bros. game didn’t come until 2008 when Super Smash Bros. Brawl hit the Wii. Then there was a six-year gap between this release and the fourth Super Smash Bros. game, Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U. And then four years after this, in 2018, the latest Super Smash Bros. game — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — released on Nintendo Switch.

Between the various releases there have been following gaps: two years, seven years, six years, and four years. The average of these is 4.3 years and obviously the longest is seven years. To this end, it has already been seven years since the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so it is reasonable to think the next Super Smash Bros. game is on the horizon based on all of this historical data.

With the first-ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct coming on April 2, we would not be surprised if the next Super Smash Bros. game was revealed. That said, with both a new Mario Kart and a new 3D Mario game expected to release this year, the next Super Smash Bros. game could be held until 2026. That said, it is hard to imagine it releasing much beyond 2026 given all the context.

