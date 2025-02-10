New Super Smash Bros. Game for Switch 2 Could Be Revealed Soon

A new Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed soon, or at least that is the speculation that has gripped much of the Super Smash Bros. community and parts of the larger Nintendo community. Not only has it been seven years since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but rumors of a new Super Smash Bros. game are starting to surface online. More than this, there is an interesting new post from Masahiro Sakurai, the creator and director of the series.

Using social media platform X, Masahiro Sakurai more specifically posted “wow” while quote-tweeting a post from Nintendo about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 direct going down on April 2, 2025. And that’s it. Sakurai didn’t say anything else.

Now, is there anything to this post? Quite literally, no. However, Sakurai is well aware how Super Smash Bros. fans would look into such a post yet he did it anyway. This doesn’t mean there is anything to it, but it’s noteworthy when you consider the context. And it’s why some Super Smash Bros. fans are now expecting the next game in the series to be revealed on April 2, 2025.

Considering the timeline, it’s not an unreasonable expectation. Here are the gaps between previous Super Smash Bros. games: 2 years, 7 years, 6 years, and 4 years. It’s now been 7 years since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so it’s reasonable to think not only is a new Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch 2 in the works, but releasing this year.

That said, right now all we have are rumors and speculation, which is typically the state of being a Super Smash Bros. fan. The one thing working against a release this year is if the game was this close it presumably would be more rumored than it has been. However, Nintendo games don’t leak much, so it is certainly possible despite this.

